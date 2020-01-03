Connect with us

Need a new case to protect your iPhone? All of these options will set you back less than $30

Don’t spend a lot of money on your next iPhone case.

apple iphone x and 11 cases for sale
Image: KnowTechie

Do you own an iPhone X, XS, 11, or 11 Pro? Maybe you got one over the holidays or have had one for months – regardless, you need a case on that thing. While the iPhone is definitely stronger than it used to be, it is still easy to shatter it if you drop in on the floor.

Right now, you can snag one of these three great iPhone cases at awesome discounts – perfect for that after-Christmas spending hangover.

Three great iPhone cases with something to offer for everyone

iPM Silicone iPhone X Series Case

iphone x silicon case

Image: KnowTechie

If you have an iPhone X, XS, or XS Max and looking for a case that protects your phone without breaking the bank, this case might be for you. Made from silicone and flannelette (a cotton weave basically) it’s lightweight while giving you drop and scratch protection.

It’s currently 62% off and will only set you back $14.99

see at knowtechie store

iPhone 11 Case with Hidden Credit Card Slot

iphone 11 credit card case

Image: KnowTechie

If you have any of the new iPhone 11 versions, this case may be the one for you. It’s currently on sale for $12.99 (50% off!) and features a credit card slot at the bottom. That means you can avoid breaking the bank while protecting the bank at the same time!

At $12.99 and multiple colors to choose from, this case is a steal.

see at knowtechie store

SlimJuicer 5,000mAh Wireless Charging Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max

iphone 11 battery case

Image: KnowTechie

If you are a power user with your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, you’ll sometimes find yourself in need of some extra juice to keep things moving. This option from ZeroLemon can charge your iPhone back to full, giving you at least 15 more hours of use.

The case is currently 37% off and will only set you back $24.99

see at knowtechie store

