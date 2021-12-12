Need a new Chromebook? Samsung has a bunch of their best discounted right now

If a new Chromebook purchase is on the horizon, do yourself a favor and check out this sale Samsung is offering up right now. For a limited time, they’re unloading a handful of its best options in a huge deal from now until December 31.

There’s just about something here for everyone, and prices range from anywhere to $199 to $599. You can even save more if you’re trading in an older tablet, phone, or PC with a $350 instant credit. But that’s just an option and not necessarily required.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

As you can see, there are some pretty sweet discounts here. Plus, if you need to beef up the processors vs. going with the basic stock options, there are discounts on those too. Just be sure to click on any of these product links and choose your configuration.

And to make the discount even sweeter, take advantage of that $350 trade-in instant credit. You can trade in anything, whether it’s an old smartphone, tablet, or even a PC that’s collecting dust somewhere. In other words, get rid of it and save yourself some cash.

Again, these prices won’t be around for long. To sum up, you have until December 31 to jump on these discounts. In addition, if you buy now, you should get your new Chromebook before Christmas. More details can be found on the product page here. Click the button below for more info.

