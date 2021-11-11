Need a new monitor? Amazon has a handful from Samsung generously discounted right now

Just about every product right now is getting some form of discount in preparation for the busy holiday shopping season. This includes a handful of Samsung monitors, which Amazon has discounted in a limited-time sale going on right now.

They’re not the biggest discounts we’ve seen to date, but we figured it wouldn’t hurt sharing. Prices range from $299 to $679 on a number of options and sizes, depending on what you’re looking for. Here’s what Amazon has for grabs in this deal below:

As you can see above, there’s plenty to choose from. And if for some reason you can’t see these options above, the full list of everything Amazon is offering in this deal can be found here. If we had to pick our favorite, this G7 27″ inch monitor going for $579 is a solid choice. It typically sells for $699.

If you’re in the market for a new monitor, it definitely doesn’t hurt to check out some of these prices. Sure, you can wait until Black Friday prices, but there’s no telling if these are going to be offered up so proceed at will. It’s your call. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.