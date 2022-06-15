Netac portable SSD ZX20 drive review

Choosing a suitable portable storage device can be tricky, especially if you are a gamer, professional photographer, or traveler who loves to store memories in digital form.

Quality and resolution being a prime concern for professionals, file size and storage becomes essential factors in consideration.

Hence, what options do you have to store your files effectively without going through the waiting part, as transferring larger and high-resolution files can take some time to upload?

Also, what options do you have for performance and functionality? For example, do you get an external or USB drive?

What about a cloud storage service? Or something even better; A portable solid-state drive!

However, while choosing an external storage device, it is crucial to consider your personal preferences and essential characteristics.

Netac ZX20 USB3.2 Gen 2*2 Type-C Portable SSD Drive features

Stay quick on your feet with the Netac ZX20 Portable SSD Drive.

This external storage option is perfect for anyone on the go. With a reading speed of 2000MB/s and a writing speed of 1800 MB/s, you can take your work with you without missing a beat.

The Netac ZX20 Portable SSD Drive is also perfect for gaming or multimedia entertainment. With a capacity of 512 GB/1TB, you can store all of your favorite games, movies, music, and more.

And with support for Windows, Linux, Mac, and Android, you can take your SSD drive with you no matter your device.

In addition, it offers a reliable design made of Engineering Plastics. Netac offers its customers five years of warranty as a fantastic customer service.

Let’s look at the Netac Portable SSD and the characteristics that directly contribute to performance and quality.

Capacity

When purchasing an SSD, you should consider how much capacity you require.

It depends on the nature of your work and the data you plan to store. Netac ZX20 offers ample storage of 512 GB or 1 TB space, which is ideal for heavy files.

Hence, it makes the best option for gamers to store or run their games efficiently.

Workload compatibility

An important classification of SSDs is based on the workload capacity of the drive.

For instance, the reading and writing speed. The reading speed determines how quickly the device opens your files. On the other hand, the writing speed determines the time it takes to store files on the SSD.

Netac reading speed; 2000 MB/s

If you deal with a lot of workloads requiring heavy reading, Netac offers a 2000 MB/s reading speed.

You can conveniently use it for active archiving, cloud computing, analytics, low-end databases, email, read caching, and social media management.

Netac writing speed; 1800 MB/s

If your prime concern is a good balance of writing IOPS, Netac has an Endurance of >=10 DWPD on average.

Virtualization, networking, financial computing, and business processing are some applications that are all a breeze with Netac ZX20.

The Netac Portable SSD drive is a sleek and compact storage solution that is perfect for taking your data on the go.

This drive offers a fast and convenient way to back up your files, photos, music, and videos. It allows high-speed data transfer rates, making it perfect for quickly backing up large files.

The Netac Portable SSD makes it easy to protect your data. The drive is formatted for Windows out of the box but can easily be reformatted for use with iOS or Linux systems.

Image: Netac

Why you need a portable SSD drive

So, you’ve just finished editing your last vacation photos and want to share them with your friends on social media. But before you can, you have to upload them to your computer. Ugh, that’s going to take forever!

You could try using an external hard drive to store your photos, but they are mostly bulky and easily prone to get destroyed. They also tend to require a wired connection.

However, what if there was a better way?

Here comes the Netac portable SSD drive. This tiny little device is designed to give you fast storage without taking up a lot of space or needing an extra power supply.

Plus, it’s super affordable, making it an excellent option for students or anyone on a budget. So why not check one out today? You won’t regret it.

Image: Netac

Unboxing:

When you unbox the drive, you will find it packed neatly in a beautiful way. The box includes all the essentials required to use the drive, including;

Netac portable SSD drive

USB to C type cable

C type to C type cable

A lovely leather case

A user manual book.

The pros and cons of the Netac Portable SSD drive

If you are looking for an SSD for much larger files, the Netac Portable SSD drive is a great storage device with fast performance.

Get this smallest and lightest SSD drive on the market. Unlike other alternatives, Netac SSD uses its energy for power.

However, you need to know that the drive is not waterproof, so you’ll need to be careful when using it outdoors or in wet environments.

Overall, the Netac Portable SSD drive is a great option for people who need a lightweight and durable storage device.

How to use the Netac Portable SSD drive

To use the Netac Portable SSD drive, you’ll need to plug in your drive, which will show up as an additional disk on your computer. You can then drag and drop files onto the drive or copy and paste them.

The drive is also formatted in exFAT; thus, if you are either using Mac operating system or a Windows, you can get this SSD without spending a fortune.

The drive is straightforward and a great way to quickly back up or transfer files.

The best way to store your data on the Netac Portable SSD drive

The Netac Portable SSD drive is a great way to store your data.

It’s small and compact, so it’s perfect for on-the-go use and easy to use. Netac offers you the best solution to all your storage, transfer, and share needs to cope with heavy games or massive files.

Unlike traditional SSD drives, another great thing about the Netac Portable SSD drive is that it comes with software that helps you keep your data safe.

The software encrypts your data so that it’s protected from unauthorized access and helps you back up your data in case of accidental deletion or loss.

So, if you’re looking for a safe and convenient way to store your data, the Netac Portable SSD drive is the perfect option.

How to transfer files to the Netac Portable SSD drive

Transferring files to your Netac Portable SSD drive is simple. Just follow these steps:

Connect your drive to your computer using the included USB cable.

Open the drive and locate the files you want to transfer.

Drag and drop the files into the drive window.

Once the files have been copied, disconnect the drive and take it with you on the go!

Speaking of its compact design and direct connectivity to the phone, this drive offers an on-the-go solution to all your needs, especially while traveling.

In addition, Netac Portable SSD is an impressive option for professionals. A fast and reliable way to back up your files or take your data while moving is crucial for quick access.

The drive is well-made, easy to use, and delivers fast performance.

After reading this article, I am sure you are much crazy to buy this drive to solve your data transfer and storage problems.

To see more details, please visit ZX20’s official website here: https://www.netac.com/product/ZX20-125.html

