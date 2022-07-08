Netflix just added immersive spatial audio to all devices

Netflix is rolling out spatial audio to enhance your viewing pleasure. Titles like Stranger Things 4, and The Adam Project are getting spatial audio treatment, which makes the sound from any stereo more immersive.

The spatial audio coming to Netflix was developed in partnership with Sennheiser. Spatial audio will be the default audio stream for any Netflix watchers on a device with stereo speakers.

“What sets Sennheiser apart from other solutions is that the AMBEO rendering respects the original mix, tonal balance and dialog integrity, which is exactly what the re-recording mixer is looking for,” says Dr. Renato Pellegrini of Sennheiser’s AMBEO team

AMBEO technology creates theater-like sound, and it can do that from only two speakers. It’s all done before it reaches your device, so it doesn’t matter how much processing power your device has. It should even work on devices with one speaker, which is impressive.

READ MORE: How to listen to spatial audio on a Mac

To check it out, fire up Netflix on your favorite device with stereo speakers, and type “Spatial Audio” into the search bar. That’ll show you every show that it works for.

Netflix says that Apple device users will need to set streaming quality to High or Auto, but that’s a small price to pay for high-quality audio.

When we did the search, it produced twenty-seven titles, including The Witcher, Red Notice, Interceptor, The Order, and Stranger Things. That’s an impressive list of Netflix’s current hits.

The best part about spatial audio? Netflix hasn’t locked it to a subscription tier, so every subscriber can use it.

