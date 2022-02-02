Netflix is finally getting the hint. The streaming service announced it’s giving users the ability to remove any unwanted movies or TV shows from their “Continue Watching” feed, something users have been desperately asking about for a while now.

How many times have you started a show only to abandon it after a couple of episodes? That’s fine and all; it happens, but the problem is that the show takes up precious real estate in that “Continue Watching” row.

Well, now you can delete it, and it just takes a couple of taps. To remove a show or movie from the ‘Continue Watching’ row, select the title of whatever you want to remove and select “Remove from Continue Watching” from the page options.

I had some trouble finding it on the web version, but I found hovering over a show or movie displays an “X” icon. Pressing that removes it from the Continue Watching feed. Here’s what it looks like:

Image: KnowTechie

Netflix’s mobile app makes it super easier. Just tap on the three dots on the bottom right-hand corner of a title card and select the “Remove From Row” option. Pretty self-explanatory.

Image: KnowTechie

Netflix says that this new feature is available on both web and mobile and extends to its smart TV apps, as well.

And if you decide to rewatch a show removed from the list, the show will reappear again in your ‘Continue Watching’ feed until you choose to remove it again.

With all the money Netflix makes, it’s wild to me that they’re just introducing this now. Better late than never. Now, if they were to add this functionally to all the other rows in its suggestion feeds, then we’re talking, baby.

