Netflix rolls out new Windows 11 app, drops Download feature

Netflix has released a new app for Windows 11, which is based on Microsoft Edge and does not support the Downloads feature, replacing the old Windows 8 app.
Netflix home screen and download feature advertisement.
Image: KnowTechie

Netflix recently launched a new app for Windows 11, which their support staff confirmed to be Windows Latest. After starting tests in early July, the update is now available to everyone through the Microsoft Store.

Since May, Netflix has been notifying users about changes to the Downloads feature through pop-up messages. Now, the new Netflix app, which is based on Microsoft Edge, has arrived and does not support the Downloads feature. And yea, users are not happy about it.

The update replaces the old Windows 8 app that had a Download feature for offline viewing. Now, users can access the new Netflix app simply by opening netflix.com in Microsoft Edge.

Key features of new Netflix app

A red logo with intricate graphics and design on the screenshot.
Image: Unsplash

On the first launch of the updated app, users will see an “App Installed” popup indicating that netflix.com has been installed as an app from the Store.

Users can:

  • Launch the app from the Start Menu or the Windows taskbar.
  • Pin the app to the taskbar and the Start Menu.
  • Create a desktop shortcut.
  • Enable the app to auto-start at logon.

These are standard features available in all web apps based on Microsoft Edge.

According to Windows Latest, while web apps aren’t inherently bad, the new Netflix app for Windows 11 is inferior and less preferable than using a website or mobile app.

The Netflix app doesn’t seem to be optimized. It simply loads netflix.com inside a container provided by Microsoft Edge. That’s it. Nothing more, nothing less.

For instance, anywhere in the app, you can right-click to open links in a new Microsoft Edge tab, open developer tools, and even surf unrelated sites. Moreover, there is an option to open links in an “InPrivate Window” of Microsoft Edge.

When asked about these changes, Netflix explained that the new app “seeks to deliver a consistent, quality experience for our members across the devices they use to watch our TV shows and movies.” The new version will feature access to live events, ad-supported plans, and a few other features.

However, since browser streaming doesn’t have Downloads, neither will this new Netflix app. Still, people can watch TV shows and movies offline on compatible mobile devices.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on the new Netflix app for Windows 11. Are you missing the Downloads feature?   Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Experienced in creating engaging content across a wide range of categories, from smartphones to all types of tech news. Proficient on WordPress and CMS Typo-3. Ready to dive into the tech world headfirst to bring you the latest news, reviews, and guides. Let's connect and geek out together!

