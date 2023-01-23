New Riot Games hack will delay future game updates

Riot Games was recently the target of a “social engineering” attack that will result in the delay of its upcoming game patches.

Late last week, Riot shared news of a breach of its systems. The company assured that the attackers did not access any customer data.

Instead, the attacker hacked into Riot’s development environment. The nature of the attack caused Riot to announce that it would have to delay upcoming content updates.

“While our teams are working hard on a fix, we expect this to impact our upcoming patch cadence across multiple games,” reads a tweet the company shared last week.

Unfortunately, this has temporarily affected our ability to release content. While our teams are working hard on a fix, we expect this to impact our upcoming patch cadence across multiple games. — Riot Games (@riotgames) January 20, 2023

Riot Games is the developer behind the incredibly successful games League of Legends and Valorant. The company also develops more games, including the auto battle game Team Fight Tactics.

The team working on League of Legends confirmed that the attack would affect the upcoming patch 13.2. Team Fight Tactics developers shared the same sentiment on their Twitter page.

Additionally, some content planned for the next update may be pushed back later. For example, Ahri, a character in League of Legends, was supposed to get an Art & Sustainability Update (ASU) in patch 13.2.

Other things like the Ahri ASU might have to move to patch 13.3 (Feb. 8), but we’ll keep you updated as we work through this. — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 20, 2023

Devs say they may have to push the ASU update back until the next patch, 13.3. However, Riot isn’t canceling any upcoming content. We just might have to wait a little longer than originally planned.

Once again, Riot Games says none of its users’ data was compromised as a result of this attack. We’ll update this article with any new information as more news comes out.

