Nftrade launches Mainnet to optimize and expand the budding NFT ecosystem

With the launch of its mainnet, NFTrade became one of the first projects to offer a full-service platform before issuing a native token. NFTrade enables users to access the complete value of their NFTs, unlike other platforms, which offer limited functionality and restrict users in their ability to create and interact. While NFTrade is prioritizing a fully operational platform, they will hold IDOs on nine different launchpads for their NFT utility token, potentially a record for the crypto space.

Users can now access a platform that connects the entire NFT market, aggregating every NFT from every blockchain, bringing increased liquidity to a fragmented market that requires the use of multiple applications and additional fees. For the first six months of operations, the NFTrade platform will also offer free NFT swaps and zero transaction fees, making it the most cost-effective NFT platform available.

Cross-Chain Buying, Selling, and P2P Swaps: Initially launching on Ethereum, NFTrade will quickly integrate other blockchain networks, offering simplistic buying, selling, and peer-to-peer swaps of NFTs in a fully decentralized manner. No other platform provides P2P trades, limiting collectors, gamers, and creators in their ability to transact their NFTs, forcing them to much less secure over-the-counter exchanges.

Multi-Chain Minting: Users can now easily mint NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain using NFTrade, with plans to quickly integrate networks such as Binance Smart Chain, Wax, Flow, Avalanche, Huobi Eco Chain, and more. These newly minted tokens will soon be tradable cross-chain, offering users a seamless trading experience.

NFT Farming: Another innovative feature NFTrade introduces is NFT farming, allowing token holders to utilize tokens from their favorite projects to generate additional yield. Through NFT farming, projects will provide collectible and utility-based NFTs that can be earned through token staking, featuring aspects such as discounts on a native platform’s fees, early access to new releases and updates, gaming NFT items, special collectibles, and more. Locking up liquidity for projects and offering users tangible rewards is a win-win situation for the entire ecosystem.

NFT Launchpad: Through the NFTrade token launchpad, partner projects will be able to sell and release new NFTs to the public market, making them accessible to a broader audience of multi-chain NFT collectors and users.

Social Features: Social features are not yet available, but will be introduced to add another layer of fun and community bonding to the NFT space. Users will be able to interact with one another directly, show off their NFT collections and creations, and share their stories.

Ori Levi, the founder and CEO of NFTrade, commented on the release, stating, “As we examined the NFT marketplace, it became clear that an all-in-one application was necessary to propel NFTs to the next stage of adoption. With the launch of the NFTrade mainnet, we continue towards our goal of providing the preeminent platform for all NFT usage, offering a single platform where every facet of the NFT market is accessible to all”.

Test out the NFTrade exchange, creation hub, and farming application today by going to NFTrade.com and connecting your browser wallet to get started. NFTrade is the first cross-chain and blockchain-agnostic NFT platform. NFTrade hosts the complete NFT lifecycle, allowing anyone to seamlessly create, buy, sell, trade, stake, and leverage their NFTs across different blockchains.

