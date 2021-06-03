Norton 360 is adding a crypto miner to its antivirus software because why the hell not

Your computer’s security suite is about to get crypto mining capabilities if Norton has anything to say about it. The new product, Norton Crypto, is coming to the Norton 360 suite as early as this week, letting users mine for Ethereum while their PC isn’t being used for other tasks.

Yes, you read that correctly. You’re used to your security software removing crypto miners from your device, but Norton has decided that due to the popularity of mining, they’d rather you use their mining software instead of the “unvetted code” you may be tempted to install elsewhere.

I’m really conflicted here; while I’m a crypto fan, I’m not sure that preinstalling miners on consumer devices is a good play. I mean, aren’t security suites like Norton supposed to guard against cryptojacking? It seems to me that all Norton has done here is opened the door to hackers, as now they don’t even have to install a crypto miner – just take over the one that’s already there.

Other outlets also voiced their concerns about this new feature. The Verge made a good point about how this opens the door for shady manufacturers to run the miner even when the PC is being used, making the computer slower overall.

Norton Crypto goes live today for “early adopters” and will be rolling out to everyone “in the coming weeks.” Or, you know, maybe they’ll see sense and abort this foolish initiative. We’ll keep you posted if anything changes.

