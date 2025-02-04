The first Nothing Phone (3a) teaser reveals a mysterious new button

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Nothing promised a surreal 2025 with its new smartphones, and the company is starting with the Nothing Phone (3a) series, the successor to the Nothing Phone (2a) and (2a) Plus.

Besides confirming its existence and the launch date, the young London-based company hasn’t confirmed anything besides its existence and launch date.

However, in true Nothing fashion, the company has revealed the first teaser for the device, slowly revealing bits of information that will likely continue till the launch date (4th March).

In its most recent X/Twitter post, the company shared an image of the upcoming Phone (3a). The image showcases one side of the device, revealing a new button right below the power button.

While Nothing hasn’t outright confirmed anything, this could be a dedicated Camera button

Adding a new button to one of the sides is an interesting design choice for Nothing, especially right below the power button.

Your second memory, one click away.



Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/FHhAgzSZBz — Nothing (@nothing) February 3, 2025

If it does remind you of something we have recently seen, well, you would be right.

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 Pro models pack a new Camera button on the right side below the power button, which is used to launch the Camera app, take photos, change options, and more.

Now, Nothing hasn’t outright confirmed the function of this new button. However, the post’s caption reads, “Your second memory, one click away. Power in Perspective.”

Based on the caption, we don’t know what this button can be besides a dedicated Camera button.

Either way, we will know for sure on the launch day, which is March 4, 2025, roughly one month away.

Besides the new button, earlier leaks have suggested that the Nothing Phone (3a) will have some modest upgrades, including the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

Yes, Nothing is apparently swapping its MediaTek chip with Qualcomm.

Besides the processor, the device is rumored to pack a 6.8-inch OLED screen, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, a 32MP selfie shooter, a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide.

What do you think about the Nothing Phone (3a) so far? Are you excited about the idea of a new button? Tell us below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news