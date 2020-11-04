If you love playing Android games on your smartphone or tablet but often wish the screen was bigger or you had more available RAM, we’ve got the answer. Nox Player is a popular Android emulator that you install on your PC, allowing you easy access to the Google Play Store and all your apps and games. It’s free; it’s user-friendly, and here’s how you can get and use it.

How to Download Nox Player on PC:

Open your desktop browser and go to the Nox Player download website . Download Nox Player and save it on your desktop Double-click the Nox Player download file and install it – there will be instructions on the screen. Click Agree on the Terms and Conditions page and click Install. Choose between Online installation ( takes a couple of minutes ) or Offline ( takes at least 15 minutes ) When you see the Nox Player icon on your desktop, the installation is done.

How to Use Nox Player

Open Nox Player from your desktop and leave it to set up – this will take a few minutes. When the Nox Player home screen loads, you will see there are already some icons, including Google Play Store. Click on Play Store and sign in using your Google account; if you don’t have one, set one up for free. You now have a choice – complete the setup or move straight to the home screen. On the right of the home screen are some icons – file transfer, APK downloads, and so on – Nox Player is now set up and ready, and you can start downloading apps and games.

Nox Player Features

Nox Player provides users with lots of useful features:

Speedy, smooth gameplay – Nox prides itself on being one of the fastest emulators , and they also offer certain customization features to ensure gameplay is smooth – RAM allocation, number of CPUs, and more

Compatible with external controllers – most Android devices only support on-screen controls, but, with Nox, you get compatibility with most external controllers, making your games easier to play.

Device Emulation – your Android device is emulated, including phone number, IMEI, and lots of other information specific to your device.

Root Access – Nox Player is rooted out of the box with SuperUser, so you get instant, easy access to your desktop file system.

Frequently Asked Questions

These answer the commonly asked questions about Nox Player and give you all the information you need:

What is Nox Player?

It is a popular, fast Android emulator, free to download and use and making it easy to access your Android apps and games from your PC. Doing it this way lets you make use of all the resources your PC offers, such as a bigger screen, better resolution, better processors, larger storage space, more RAM, and so on.

How Safe it Nox Player?

Nox Player is 100% safe to use and passed every test with all the biggest anti-virus platforms.

Is it Free?

Nox Player is free to download and use; however, if you want to play paid games via the Play Store, you will still need to pay for them.

How is Nox Player Different to BlueStacks?

Both BlueStacks and Nox are excellent emulators, but Nox has the edge:

While BlueStacks is the largest, the latest update has slowed it down, leaving Nox Player as the fastest, especially for gamers.

BlueStacks isn’t quite so easy to root as Nox Player.

BlueStacks uses more resources than the lighter, more stable Nox Player.

How Do I Add My Game Controller to Nox Player?

Connect your controller to your PC using the official controller cable The connection is made when the Controller icon shows on the Nox home screen. Click on the Controller icon to get into Settings. Change what you want, save the changes, and your controller is ready for use.

Fixing Nox Player Errors

There are a couple of errors you might face, but they are easy to fix:

Error 1020/1008 – Virtual Machine Failed to Start

Reboot your computer and then disable your antivirus and firewall temporarily Right-click on the Nox icon and click on Open File Locations Click on Nox Click the Nox folder and click on novxm Right-click NOXVM and choose Run as Administrator. The error should disappear.

Error 1005 – Outdated Graphics Card

Click Multiplayer Click on Rendering Mode Choose DX or Open GL Restart Nox Player, and the error should have disappeared. If not, update the drivers for your graphics card. If the error persists, your card is not compatible with Nox Player.

Error 1006 – Nox Needs to Reboot

This tends to appear when you are using an old version of the Nox Player. Go to the official website and download the newest version. If you are using the newest version, change the rendering mode using the steps above, and that should fix the error.

Nox Player is the most popular Android emulator because it is fast, uses few resources, and offers a top-class experience. It is the best choice for those who want Android apps and games on their desktop, so download it today and give it a go.

