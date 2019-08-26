Offshore outsourcing for mobile and app development

Apps account for more than 80 percent of mobile time, according to comScore’s Global Digital Future in Focus 2018 report. Given that adults spend a considerable amount of time on their mobile devices, it’s no surprise that so many businesses are looking to harness this habit. But while apps can be a lucrative endeavor, many organizations don’t have the resources or manpower to develop them.

That’s where offshore development companies come in. When they’re looking to create apps, many businesses outsource the development to leverage the expertise of a global market at a competitive price.

What are the benefits of using offshore development teams for mobile and app development? And how do you facilitate the process?

Benefits of outsourcing

Outsourcing app development to offshore development has plenty of advantages. Some of the most important benefits are:

Being able to choose the developers who best suit your needs from a global pool of talent

Having access to an already established, organized team

Saving money on overhead costs, as well as having lower costs in general for offshore labor

Finding teams with the specialized knowledge and expertise to meet your specifications and ensure your app’s quality

How to effectively outsource your mobile app development to offshore development companies

1. Identify your needs and requirements

What do you want your app to do? What’s the need or service it’s fulfilling? Whether you’re building a mobile retail store or creating a gaming app, you must know your requirements ahead of time so you can articulate them to the developer.

Some questions you should ask yourself are:

Overall, why does my app need to exist?

Who is the audience or consumer for my app?

Will it be free or paid? Will there be in-app purchases or upgrades (premium versions)?

How will the user login?

What important features should it have?

Am I creating an entirely new product or adding another platform to a current one?

Does the app need to be supported by iOS, Android, or both?

2. Have clear expectations

Before you begin to search for offshore development services, you must establish your own set of expectations. The most important one is the budget.

Determine how much money you have to spend on the project. You will eventually negotiate a price, but it’s important to understand what’s realistic before you begin.

You should also create a plan for the app itself, taking into account the questions you asked yourself previously. The developers can help guide you in terms of the technical details and functions, but you should also have an outline of the project at the outset.

3. Search for offshore developers

This is when you get down to the business of actually finding offshore development companies to create your product.

With offshore software outsourcing, you have access to a global marketplace of talent, with highly skilled developers in countries such as Argentina, Bangladesh, India, the Philippines, Ukraine, Russia, Romania, China, Pakistan, and others.

Where do you begin? You could start with a simple Google search, but there are also many platforms that enable you to post projects and have developers or teams bid on them. Keep in mind that they cater to different-sized budgets. Some of the best platforms to find offshore development services include:

Clutch

Upwork

TopTal

We Work Remotely

Stack Overflow

Outsourcely

When posting your project, be specific about your requirements and what kind of skills and experience you want in your development team.

4. Do your research

Before you come to closure on the best development team for your project, you need to thoroughly vet the company. This involves reading reviews and references from previous clients, discussing the project at length via video conferencing — not just email — with the prospective offshore development team, reviewing a portfolio of similar work, and asking plenty of questions.

Ultimately, you’re looking for a company that offers you plenty of information on which you can base your decision, such as client testimonials and a strong portfolio; communicates with you proactively and responsively; meets your budget requirements; and offers you clear evidence that the developers can meet your project specifications and have experience with similar projects.

5. Work with the development team

Choosing the offshore development companies that will bring your projects to fruition is only part of the task. Once you select the developer or team, you’ll need to continue to work together to keep the project running smoothly and ultimately create your mobile app.

As with the research phase, don’t be afraid to ask questions about what they’re doing and how they’re doing it. You, in turn, should provide as much information as possible about the details of the project and your expectations for the end product.

Clearly define and articulate the requirements you laid out initially, providing them to the developer in writing to avoid any miscommunication. You may want to establish milestones for different phases of the projects to be completed by certain deadlines.

Finally, you should facilitate clear communication between the development team and your business at all times. Just because the developer is in a different country doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of ways to stay in touch, such as using Skype.

Remember: This is a collaboration. In addition to communicating your expectations, welcome any advice or suggestions the developer has to offer as well. These are experts, and they will often be able to make your app even better than you initially expected, provided you let them guide you.

Outsourcing your mobile and app development can give you a competitive advantage in the global market. Understanding and following the process for securing the team best-suited to your needs will make your project all the more manageable — and ultimately enable you to develop cutting-edge products.

