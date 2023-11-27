OnePlus 12 design revealed; launch moved to December 5

We now have our first look at the OnePlus 12. We had previously gotten a December 4 Chinese launch announcement, and now OnePlus has pushed the launch back by one day, while revealing the design early.

It’s no secret that OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone. The company has been marketing the device relentlessly.

We’ve seen official camera samples showcasing the device’s camera capabilities, some real-world images of the device, and the device’s color options, which will come with a glass finish.

Now, according to Android Authority, the company has gone a step further and released the first official images of the OnePlus 12.

There’s also an official “Learn More” page on the company’s Chinese website over a week before the Chinese launch, and a Weibo launch announcement which points to a new December 5 launch date.

The Alert Slider on the OnePlus 12 has a new location

Based on the images, OnePlus has changed the placement of the Alert Slider on the OnePlus 12. The popular mute switch slider will now reside on the left side of the phone instead of the right.

According to OnePlus, this specific change allowed the company to use a new integrated antenna to deliver enhanced gaming performance. OnePlus wrote in the press release,

Based on internal testing, it has been determined that the optimal position for gaming antennas is between the forefingers of the user when the phone is held in landscape orientation. However, the space is currently occupied by the Alert Slider on the OnePlus 11. By relocating the Alert Slider to the opposite side of the phone, better gaming antennas can be deployed on the OnePlus 12.

In addition, the company states that it is using an “ultra-compact full-band antenna technology” and “industry-first Alert Slider antenna integration technology” to reduce the space occupied by the Alert Slider.

Source: OnePlus

The pages showcase the OnePlus 12 in three colorways: White, Green, and Black, officially revealed over the weekend.

A OnePlus 12 image released by the company showcases the device in a fine green shade called “Flowy Emerald.” The phone sports a glass finish on the back, and the design is apparently inspired by nature.

The images have finally revealed the OnePlus 12 camera island that the company kept secret for all these months, confirming the addition of a 3x periscope camera with “4th-gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.”

