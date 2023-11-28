OnePlus 12 subtly confirmed to have wireless charging support

After yesterday’s OnePlus 12 design reveal, we have been getting constant updates from the company. First, we have an official teaser for the OnePlus 12.

In addition to that, the OnePlus China president Li Jie has confirmed a few more details, including wireless charging for the OnePlus 12. This has been a notable omission from it’s latest flagship, the OnePlus Open.

The OnePlus 11 was considerably cheaper in terms of a flagship. While a cheaper price tag is good, it also means several cutbacks had to be made to hit the price tag.

One of the OnePlus 11’s most regretful compromises was the wireless charging.

However, this year, the company officially confirmed that the OnePlus 12 is indeed coming with a wireless charging option.

According to the OnePlus China president Li Jie’s Weibo post, the OnePlus 12 will offer the feature, but the executive didn’t get into the details. However, previous leaks pointed to 50W wireless speeds.

OnePlus clarifies why the OnePlus 12 is not a “Pro”

In another Weibo post, OnePlus China president Li Jie revealed why the device is named OnePlus 12, not the OnePlus 12 Pro, despite coming with hardware and features to surpass all rival Pro handsets.

This is exactly what the executive had to say,

When companies define products, they often first define a 'Pro version' with a strong product and then make various trade-offs on the product to get a so-called 'standard version' to hold the price. This obviously cannot meet the needs of flagship users! We believe in 'product strength first' and do not want to compromise on any experience that is important to users.

The executive also claimed that areas of the OnePlus 12 such as performance, display, signal, imaging, haptic feedback, and battery life have all been “done to the extreme.”

The clarification also probably means that if OnePlus has kept its aggressive price of $699 for the OnePlus 12, they will have had to make a few cutbacks.

On the other hand, the phone brings a 64MP periscope camera and has confirmed the presence of wireless charging support. We are also pretty sure an IP67 or IP68 rating is also on the cards.

So, it may mean the company is hiking prices this year. While it’s also just speculation at the moment, we should wait for the pricing for the Chinese (on December 5) and global launches.

