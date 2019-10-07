OnePlus 7T Pro: Everything you need to know

Most tech enthusiasts and commentators were surprised when the OnePlus 7T Pro was not featured alongside the OnePlus 7T on its launch this September in India. According to insiders, we may expect to see it later in October during the OnePlus 7T’s global launch instead. Here, we should finally get a look at the device after a series of leaks and rumors which have suggested a more innovative, market-savvy device is coming.

Although it’s all speculation at the moment, there have been enough reliable leaks to suggest it is definitely real and could be appearing as soon as October 10th. We’ve distilled everything there is to know about this mysterious device, to help you know what to expect before its launch.

When is it out?

The OnePlus 7T is the newest OnePlus smartphone which is expected to be released by late October. Like other launches by this affordable yet well-received brand, it may be available just a week after its launch with a significant buzz. The last Pro saw queues of people lining up to get their hands on the device.

Of course, if you're looking for hassle-free deals, you can buy a refurbished One Plus phone with Compare My Mobile at a fraction of the retail price. When it comes to the OnePlus 7T Plus, we are expecting an RRP of £649 at its cheapest, with larger capacities costing upwards of £700+

Some retailers in the US have even begun to reduce their OnePlus 7 Pro stocks, suggesting that a new and more improved OnePlus is coming. Insiders have even suggested that the new device may not enter the US market at all. To get better deals on the OnePlus 7 Pro right now , you can choose fully refurbished OnePlus phones for less than the RRP. Prices are expected to reduce with the launch of OnePlus’ new phone. So, what can you expect from the new device?

Specification and feature rumors

The OnePlus 7T Pro looks to have some very minor improvements over the previous model. Rumors suggest that the phone isn’t visibly different — boasting the same screen size and physical dimensions — but it will feature a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. This will significantly improve performance and optimize the phone for smoother application use, particularly with games. That’s pretty much all we have to go on so far, but there are a lot of expectations for additional improvements.

There’s hope that the new phone will have taken on more water-resistant features than its predecessor. It’s also hoped that the phone updates its camera, which has been looking dated compared to the competition. The previous OnePlus Pro , for instance, had a space-saving pop-up camera. Although this was unique in design, many felt it made the camera more vulnerable and it could be something that is improved on.

We can’t say for sure whether these expectations will be met, but the jump in price suggests a more tech-savvy and forward-thinking phone. Perhaps it will implement growing industry-standard features like wireless charging and lighter construction. After all, the OnePlus 7 Pro was quite a bulky device. The new phone will be limited in keeping the 6.67-inch screen size, but there is a wide range of refinements which could make for a slimmer and less cumbersome new design.

One thing’s for certain, OnePlus have yet to cement their place with a solid flagship phone. Maybe the OnePlus 7T Pro will be the one to do it. OnePlus are renowned for their ability to produce a great phone at a great price, but can they make a top phone?

