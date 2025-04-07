Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Just a few weeks ago, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau announced that the brand’s iconic two-stage alert slider, the small switch used to quickly toggle between sound modes, would be going away.

Instead, OnePlus is replacing it with a customizable button. At the time, details were scarce, but now we have a clearer picture of what this new button will be and do.

Li Jie Louis, President of OnePlus China, recently posted a teaser image of the upcoming OnePlus 13T on the Chinese social media site, Weibo.

The image shows a side view of the phone, highlighting the new button placed where the old alert slider used to be.

According to Louis, the new button will still perform the original alert slider function, letting users switch between silent, vibrate, and ring modes.

However, it won’t stop there. Much like Apple’s customizable Action Button found on newer iPhones, this button will allow users to personalize it.

That means users can assign different actions to different types of presses, such as a single tap, double tap, or long press, to launch apps or perform other tasks.

While some long-time OnePlus fans are nostalgic about the alert slider, the move to a button makes technical sense.

Compared to a switch, a button takes up less internal space and offers more flexibility in how it’s used.

This new multi-function button will make its debut on the OnePlus 13T, the company’s upcoming compact flagship phone.

The device is expected to feature top-tier specs. It will flaunt a vibrant 120Hz OLED screen.

At the heart of the device will be Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Powering the device will be a huge 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

It will also feature a powerful camera system featuring 50MP sensors.

We expect to learn more about the OnePlus 13T’s design and hardware configuration in the coming days.

