OneRep Review: A privacy service that removes your information from the internet

The Verdict: OneRep is a promising online privacy service that protects you from the worst parts of the internet. You can set up your profile in just a couple of minutes, and then it finds and deletes your personal information on over 100 people-search sites. With affordable plans and a streamlined interface, this is set-it-and-forget-it privacy protection at its finest.

If you’ve never opted out of a people-search site, chances are you’re currently vulnerable to identity theft, doxxing, spam, and even reputational harm. That’s where OneRep comes in.

Rather than opting out of these sites by hand (just to have your information pop up again), OneRep removes and keeps you off of over 100 data brokers with the push of a button. Sounds good, but does it work — and is it worth the price? That’s what I’ll explore in my OneRep.com review.

What’s So Dangerous about Data Brokers?

There’s a big market for selling personal data, which explains the thousands of data brokers on the internet. These sites track down your personal information and gather it into a profile that others can view or purchase. This can include your phone number, occupation, salary, address, and plenty more.

They aren’t concerned with how your information is used; they just want to make money selling it. And the buyers of this information? They range from people who are simply curious about you to shady marketers who will target you with spam to potentially dangerous identity thieves, doxxers, and stalkers.

What’s OneRep?

Since being listed on data brokers can lead to invasions of privacy and breaches in cybersecurity, OneRep made an online tool that automatically takes you off — and keeps you off. As someone who has tried to manually opt-out of people-search sites, automatic opt-out and continuous monitoring are very appealing features.

A trip to OneRep’s website yielded plenty of information about their service and mission, but I wanted to know more about their operation before I entered my personal information and made a payment. So, I contacted their team and let them know I was writing my own OneRep review. They got back to me pretty quickly with more information.

OneRep was founded in 2015 as the first platform that automatically located, removed, and continuously monitored your personal listings on people-search sites. Over the last few years, their team has been expanding their program’s reach. Today, they can remove your listings from upwards of 100 of the biggest people search sites, including coverage for smaller people-search sites that often slip through the cracks.

They told me that they run an international operation, with teams in the U.S. and Eastern Europe. After poking around the internet for other OneRep.com reviews, I went ahead and signed up for their individual plan. Here’s how it went.

OneRep Review: My Hands-On Experience

I was really surprised by how streamlined OneRep’s opt-out process was. I started with their 5-day free trial. The registration was a breeze — all I had to do was enter some basic information about myself, like my name, date of birth, and location, and press a few buttons. They also give you options to add a lot of other search criteria, including different aliases, past addresses, emails and phone numbers.

Scan

In the first step, OneRep’s tool runs an initial scan. They use the information you provided to locate your profiles on all of their supported people-search sites. The scan only took a few seconds and then routed me to a dashboard displaying the sites with my information — and sites that don’t have it yet but might soon.

They found a lot of profiles on me. In a few cases, the profiles that were listed weren’t mine; they were for people with the same name in the same area. But to be fair, I didn’t enter very specific information about myself. If I included more information, such as my street address or history of addresses, these probably would have been weeded out.

Delete

The next step is to get your information off those websites. Again, this is all done automatically. On the dashboard, there are two other tabs, one labeled “In Progress” and the other “Removed.” I appreciated how, at any moment, I could see the exact progress made on my privacy.

Monitor

One thing I found out the hard way, back when I opted out of these websites by hand, is that at any moment your information can reappear on them. Since so many people-search sites piggyback off of each other’s lists, when one has your data, the others do too. Thankfully, OneRep constantly monitors these sites for new entries. When it finds them, it automatically opts you out again. For me, this is a highlight.

OneRep.com Review: Customer Support

Another important point for this OneRep review concerns customer support. Frankly, the tool was so easy to use and hands-free that I never needed to contact customer support, but I did anyway just for this review. I received a response very quickly, which is nice since so many services make it as difficult as possible to talk to a real person. I also had a great experience chatting with their team to get more information about them for this review. But if you don’t feel like chatting with them, check their FAQ page — it’s full of useful info about the service and general advice about removing personal information from the internet.

Did OneRep Really Remove My Personal Information?

So far in my OneRep review, I’ve talked about how setting up and using OneRep was a breeze, but did it really work? Yes. Within the first hour of using it, OneRep successfully opted me out of five people-search sites. This was pretty surprising since, even when I opted out of these sites manually, it would still take days for my information to be removed.

On their website, OneRep says it can take several months to remove your information from some especially stubborn websites. This is normally because the sites try to ignore OneRep’s requests or because they just have really inconvenient removal practices. But after a few weeks, I was pretty satisfied with the results. Even if it takes a few more weeks to get off of those trickier sites, it’s clear that I saved a lot of time by letting their tool do the heavy lifting for me.

The OneRep team also shared some valuable information with me about listings on Google. Even when your profiles are taken off of a major people-search site (like MyLife or Spokeo), Google will find a smaller people-search site to take its place. Since OneRep’s tool targets both major and minor sites, it can really help you clean up your name’s search results.

OneRep Review: Plans and Pricing

Now let’s figure out if it’s worth the price. I already mentioned that I had a great experience with the interface and that the tool did exactly what the OneRep team promised. But let’s break down some of the available plans and see if the prices are right.

Family (Up to Six Users) Individual (One User) Individual+ (Complex Cases) This plan lets you use OneRep for up to six people — at a steep discount compared to the individual plan.

Features: Scan across over 100 data broker sites to find your listingsAutomated removal of all discovered listingsMonthly monitoring for newly appeared listingsAdd/delete family members any time

Covered phone numbers: unlimitedCovered addresses: unlimitedCovered AKA’s/aliases: unlimited

Adding new data brokers as they appear

Monthly report via email24/7 email support

The Individual plan has all the same features as the Family plan, only it can just be used by one user.



Features:Scan across 105 data broker sites to find your listingsAutomated removal of all discovered listingsMonthly monitoring for newly appeared listingsCovered names: 1Covered phone numbers: unlimitedCovered addresses: unlimitedCovered AKA’s/aliases: unlimited

Adding new data brokers as they appear

Monthly report via email24/7 email support This plan is for individuals with more advanced privacy needs, like removal from more challenging websites, e.g. arrestrecords.com or mugshots.com. If that’s your case, I suggest you try it out. In addition, you get everything from the Individual plan. Price: $15 a month (equal to $179.95 a year) Price: $8.33 a month (equal to $99.95 a year) Price: $229.95 a month

If you want to protect multiple people, it’s clear that the best value is the family plan. That lets you add up to six users for just a bit more a month than the individual plan. I signed up for the individual plan and got everything I wanted out of it. I feel comfortable keeping my subscription going; clearing my personal information off of a hundred websites for the price of two coffees a month sounds more than fair to me.

The Verdict: Final OneRep Review

OneRep is a promising online privacy service that protects you from the worst parts of the internet. You can set up your profile in just a couple of minutes, and then it finds and deletes your personal information on over 100 people-search sites. With affordable plans and a streamlined interface, this is set-it-and-forget-it privacy protection at its finest.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: