Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Earlier this month, legal documents revealed new details about OpenAI’s plans to build a consumer AI device in partnership with Jony Ive’s hardware startup, io.

These documents are tied to a trademark lawsuit filed by iyO, a Google-backed startup that makes custom-fit earpieces. iyO is accusing OpenAI of infringing on its brand and design.

In response to a court order, OpenAI even removed promotional content related to its $6.5 billion collaboration with io.

For the past year, OpenAI and former Apple executives at io have been researching in-ear devices, buying and testing at least 30 headphone models.

They even met with iyO’s team to try out their tech. However, according to court declarations, OpenAI’s first hardware product may not be headphones or even a wearable device.

Tang Tan, io’s co-founder and former Apple hardware leader, said the prototype mentioned in io’s launch video is not in-ear or wearable, and is still in early stages, likely at least a year away from being released.

Details about the device remain vague. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described it as something small enough to sit on a desk or fit in a pocket, a “third device” meant to work alongside a phone and laptop.

Altman said the goal is to rethink how people interact with technology, creating devices that are more aware of their surroundings and go beyond traditional screens.

While smart glasses and AI-powered earbuds are gaining attention, OpenAI and io appear to be casting a wide net, exploring desktop, wearable, wireless, and mobile device options.

Emails in the case also show that OpenAI explored ideas like using 3D ear scans to improve fit and comfort, but there’s no confirmation that they acted on those ideas.

Meanwhile, iyO tried to partner more closely with OpenAI, even offering to sell the company, but was turned down.

OpenAI and io are actively developing a new AI device, but it won’t be ready soon, and it likely won’t be just another pair of smart earbuds.

Are you looking forward to seeing what comes out of this partnership? What would you like to see from it? Tell us below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news