OpenAI just dropped a pretty big upgrade for ChatGPT, and it’s less “AI chatbot” and more “AI app store inside a chat window.”

At its annual DevDay 2025, OpenAI announced that starting Monday, you’ll be able to summon apps like Spotify, Figma, Coursera, Expedia, and even Zillow without ever leaving ChatGPT.

It’s like giving your favorite AI a superpower pack, and possibly a side hustle.

CEO Sam Altman described the move as a way to make ChatGPT “a great way for people to make progress,” whether that means planning a trip, learning Python, or finally figuring out how to design a logo.

The idea: let ChatGPT become not just a chatbot, but a hub where interactive, adaptive, and personalized apps live right inside your conversations.

If this sounds familiar, you’re not wrong. OpenAI’s previous GPT Store was kind of like this, but it lived separately, a bit like having a mall across town instead of in your living room.

This new system, powered by something called the Model Context Protocol (MCP), builds apps into the chat itself.

That means you can type, “Figma, turn this sketch into a diagram,” or “Coursera, teach me machine learning,” and voilà, the app appears inside the chat, ready to work.

In a live demo, a user asked ChatGPT to find apartments on Zillow, and it pulled up an interactive map inside the chat.

You can now chat with apps in ChatGPT. pic.twitter.com/T9Owi3POim — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 6, 2025

Ask about a weekend party playlist, and ChatGPT might automatically call up Spotify.

Future integrations are already teased from Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, and AllTrails, so your AI buddy could soon order dinner, plan a hike, and call a ride when you’re done.

Of course, privacy questions loom large. OpenAI insists developers can only collect “the minimum data they need,” but it’s unclear what that really means. Will apps see your entire conversation, or just the prompt that calls them up?

And when competing apps like DoorDash and Instacart both want your dinner order, who gets priority? Altman says user experience comes first.

But make no mistake: ChatGPT just became the hottest new platform in tech, and everyone wants a piece of the chat.

