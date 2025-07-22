Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seeing explosive growth, now handling more than 2.5 billion requests every day.

Of those, 330 million daily requests come from US users alone, according to data shared by Axios and confirmed by OpenAI. (Via: The Verge)

Over the course of a year, this adds up to over 912 billion chatbot requests, showing just how popular and widely used ChatGPT has become.

To put this in perspective, while ChatGPT still lags behind Google in total search volume, Google receives around 5 trillion searches a year, or roughly 13 to 16 billion per day. The gap is narrowing much faster than expected.

Just last December, ChatGPT had about 300 million weekly users, but by March, that number jumped to over 500 million. In only a few months, ChatGPT’s daily traffic more than doubled.

This kind of rapid growth is significant. It shows that people aren’t just turning to Google for answers anymore—they’re also asking ChatGPT.

And while Google remains the dominant player in search, ChatGPT’s expansion could pose a serious threat to that dominance in the future.

OpenAI isn’t stopping there. A recent Reuters report suggests the company is preparing to launch its own AI-powered web browser, which would compete directly with Google Chrome.

This browser could combine traditional web browsing with ChatGPT’s conversational abilities, changing the way people interact with the internet.

In addition, OpenAI just introduced ChatGPT Agent, a new tool that can perform tasks on your computer for you, making ChatGPT not just a source of information, but a digital assistant that takes action.

ChatGPT is quickly evolving from a helpful chatbot into a powerful platform that challenges how we search for information and interact with technology.

While it’s not yet on Google’s level, its explosive growth, expanding features, and user base suggest that it’s rapidly catching up, and tech giants are paying close attention.

Do you think ChatGPT’s massive daily usage of 2.5 billion prompts shows it’s becoming a real competitor to Google search? Or are AI chatbots and traditional search engines serving different purposes? Tell us below in the comments, or reach us via our Twitter or Facebook.

