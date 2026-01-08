Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OpenAI just dropped ChatGPT Health, and it’s basically what happens when your fitness tracker, medical records, and that one friend who won’t shut up about their wellness routine have an AI baby.

Launched Wednesday, this health-specific chatbot can plug into your medical records, Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, Peloton, and basically any wearable strapped to your body.

The pitch? It’ll help you decode those cryptic lab results, prep questions before doctor visits, and offer advice on everything from meal plans to insurance options.

OpenAI claims they’ve been cooking this up for over two years with input from 260+ physicians across 60 countries, which sounds impressive until you remember this is still early access with a waitlist that might not even work yet.

The catch? Medical record integration is US-only for now, and if you’re chilling in the EU, Switzerland, or the UK, you’re SOL thanks to those pesky digital privacy laws that actually protect your data. Imagine that.

Look, ChatGPT Health could genuinely help people navigate the nightmare that is modern healthcare—or it could be another overhyped AI tool that tells you to drink more water and get some sleep.

Either way, it’s not replacing your actual doctor (legally or otherwise), so maybe don’t ask it to diagnose that weird rash just yet.

The waitlist is live if you’re feeling adventurous. Just don’t blame us when it suggests intermittent fasting for your broken ankle.

