OpenAI has made its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4.1, available to its users. As of now, people who subscribe to ChatGPT’s Plus, Pro, or Team plans can use this new version of the AI.

This update was announced on May 14, and it follows the model’s original release in April, when it was only available to software developers through an API.

Because many developers found GPT-4.1 useful, OpenAI decided to make it available directly in ChatGPT for paying users. Soon, it will also be available for Enterprise and Education customers.

If you’re a paid ChatGPT user, you can now find GPT-4.1 under the more models dropdown menu.

What makes GPT-4.1 stand out is its improved ability to help with coding and web development.

Whether you’re writing new code or trying to fix errors, GPT-4.1 performs better than earlier versions like GPT-4o or GPT-4o mini.

OpenAI also mentioned that GPT-4.1 is faster, cheaper, and more powerful than the models it replaces.

In fact, OpenAI is gradually phasing out older models like GPT-4 and GPT-4.5, and replacing them with GPT-4.1.

This new model also has information updated through June 2024, making it one of the most current AI tools available.

OpenAI is already working with major companies like Windsurf, Qodo, Hex, Blue J, Thomson Reuters, and Carlyle, who are using GPT-4.1 for business purposes.

Additionally, OpenAI has replaced GPT-4o mini with GPT-4.1 mini across all ChatGPT versions, including the free one.

For free users, this new model will kick in once they hit their GPT-4o usage limit. If you want access to GPT-4.1, you’ll need to subscribe.

ChatGPT Plus costs $20/month, Pro is $200/month, and the Team plan is $25/person per month, which requires at least two users.

