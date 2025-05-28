Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OpenAI is exploring a new feature that could let people use their ChatGPT account to sign in to other apps and websites, much like how people can log in to services using their Google, Apple, or Facebook accounts.

This idea, called “Sign in with ChatGPT,” is still in the early stages, but OpenAI has started asking app developers if they’d be interested in adding this option to their own platforms.

ChatGPT has become incredibly popular, with about 600 million people using it each month.

OpenAI is looking to use this popularity to expand into new areas like online shopping, social media, and personal tech.

By offering a simple sign-in option, OpenAI could make it easier for users to access a wide range of services and compete against tech giants like Google and Microsoft.

In fact, OpenAI has already started testing this feature with a small group of developers using a tool called Codex CLI, which is an open-source tool for coding.

In this test, developers could link their ChatGPT account to their coding tools. OpenAI even offered incentives: $5 in credits for users with a ChatGPT Plus account and $50 for Pro users. (Via: TechCrunch)

To see how much interest there is, OpenAI created a form where developers can share details about their apps, including how many users they have and whether they already use OpenAI’s technology.

This suggests that OpenAI wants this sign-in feature to work with apps of all sizes, from small startups to apps used by millions of people each week.

While OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman hinted back in 2023 that something like this might happen in 2024, it’s now clear that OpenAI is actively working on it in 2025.

However, it’s still not clear exactly when the feature will be available to the public or how many companies plan to support it.

Do you think ChatGPT has become fundamental enough for this feature to exist? Would you have your logins connected to ChatGPT? Tell us what you think below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news