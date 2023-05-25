Opera adds ChatGPT-powered AI panel in its newest browser

First, it was Microsoft, and then Google powered up its browser with AI, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise when others follow in their footsteps. The latest company to join in the AI revolution is Opera.

Opera is introducing a generative AI service for its browser. The free, natively integrated AI, named Aria, is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Its functionality will be similar to Bing Chat, Google Bard, or ChatGPT. The icon is located on the left side of the screen, and when clicked, it opens a panel for users to interact with the AI.

Opera’s New AI

Image: Opera

Aria isn’t the first time Opera has tried implementing its AI tool. They tried it for the first time in February when the company added ChatGPT to the sidebar of its desktop browser.

However, its use was limited, only allowing users to summarize web pages and articles. It also features a few AI prompts, providing shortcuts and easier access to AI tools.

Aria is reportedly better and much more capable than previous browsers. It can generate code and text and answer questions effectively all in the browser. Additionally, Aria can provide live results from the internet.

Furthermore, Opera has fully integrated Aria with its support database. The AI is capable of addressing any questions related to the Opera browser.

Image: Opera

How to get it

The Opera AI browser is available for both desktop and mobile platforms. However, you have to download the developer’s version of Opera One to try it out if you are on a desktop.

Thankfully, it’s a bit easier for Android users. To get it, launch the Google Play Store app and download it. However, keep in mind to try Aria; users must have an Opera account or create one, as required by Opera.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news