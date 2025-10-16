Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

After successfully launching it in the home crowd in China, OPPO is taking its shiny new Find X9 Series on a world tour, with a global launch set for October 28th in Barcelona, Spain.

Let’s start with the design. The Find X9 shows up in Titanium Grey, Space Black, and a bold Velvet Red, while the Pro version keeps things classy in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal.

Both sport a matte glass back that laughs in the face of fingerprints and a smooth matte aluminum frame that feels expensive without being slippery.

Up front, both models flaunt ultra-flat displays with comically thin bezels, just 1.15mm on all sides. The Find X9 gets a 6.59-inch screen, while the Pro stretches to a cinematic 6.78 inches.

Cameras are where OPPO’s clearly flexing. The Find X9 Series packs the latest Hasselblad Master Camera System with OPPO’s LUMO Image Engine, fancy words for “good photos.”

The Find X9 Pro takes it up a notch with a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto lens, co-engineered to meet Hasselblad’s famously obsessive standards. Your zoom shots might stop looking like watercolor paintings.

Image: OPPO

Video buffs aren’t left out either. You get 4K at 120fps in Dolby Vision, plus pro-grade LOG recording with ACES support, yes, the same color standard that is used in Hollywood.

Combine that with new modes like Stage Mode and AI Sound Focus, and you’ve got yourself a concert-filming beast.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, the Find X9 Series also introduces OPPO’s third-gen silicon-carbon batteries, a 7,025mAh pack in the X9 and a monster 7,500mAh pack in the Pro.

That’s two full days of battery life, assuming you don’t spend them shooting Dolby Vision cat videos.

Topping it all off is ColorOS 16, which brings a smoother, smarter experience with new animations, AI Portrait Glow magic, and easy cross-device syncing.

