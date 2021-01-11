Parler has now been booted from Apple, Google, and Amazon

Parler, the social media site for “free speech,” is slowly but surely losing its place within the internet. After domestic terrorists used the app to help plan out the raids at the US Capitol, tech companies are starting to drop them.

It started with Apple demanding Parler outline a full moderation plan, and soon after, the app was removed from both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

The biggest hit came afterward, however, when Amazon removed the platform from its web hosting services, meaning the site couldn’t be accessed from a browser. Parler CEO John Matze made a post on the social site saying the site could be down for up to a week while it looked for a new host. I’d link to the blog post, but, well, you’d be greeted with a nice “This site can’t be reached” message.

As for a new host, time will tell if Parler is able to find a new home, as Matze tells Fox News that no one wants to work with them. It seems everyone is abandoning ship. In the same interview, he notes that even their lawyers are ditching them.

UPDATE 1/11/2021 10:49 AM ET: Parler’s CEO announced on the platform today that their entire system has been shut down, no vendors will touch them, and they will be offline for the foreseeable future.

UPDATE 1/11/202112:39 PM ET:Parler is suing Amazon Web Services. Parler is seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent it from shutting down the platform today. It says that “Doing so is the equivalent of pulling the plug on a hospital patient on life support.” The full complaint can be found here.

Have any thoughts on this? Glad to see Parler gone? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

