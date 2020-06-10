Passing Microsoft’s 70-778 exam is easy if you try using practice tests first

When you talk about the biggest tech companies in the world, you will need to mention Microsoft. This is much more than just another IT organization; it has been helping the professionals of any level of expertise to get the in-demand badges from its certification program. It is one of the best and offers a ton of credentials for any IT specialist. And one of the most popular is MCSA: BI Reporting. In this post, we will talk about one of two tests you need to pass for this certificate – Microsoft 70-778. It is all about Power BI technology, and acing this exam is no joke.

Once you pass the Microsoft 70-778 exam, you will obtain the MCSA credential, which will open up many new opportunities for you. The certified specialists are in very high demand, and almost every other company is looking to hire them. If you have a Microsoft certification under your belt, it will make you the perfect candidate for certain job roles. You will also be able to earn a higher salary compared to those who are not certified. There is a lot that you need to know about Microsoft 70-778 test, and here we will try to cover each and every detail related to it. Let’s begin our overview!

Know all the details of the exam

Before you start studying for Microsoft 70-778, there are a few important details that you need to know. First of all, you should understand that such an exam requires a certain level of knowledge from you. It is not mandatory but highly recommended that you start with the MTA certificate and then proceed with this MCSA because your current skills may not be enough. If you are sure of your strength, you can easily go for it but don’t forget to learn all the topics as well.

Another detail that you need to know is the exam fee that it is $165. Please note that the Microsoft 70-778 exam is 120 minutes long and the applicants have to answer 40 to 60 questions in this time limit. Doing so may be difficult, but if you want to get the minimum score of 700 points, you need to keep up the pace. You should try to answer the easiest questions first because this will give you more time for difficult ones. Even if you don’t know the answer, you should not skip the question because there is no negative marking in Microsoft 70-778. So, use this opportunity to the fullest.

One more crucial thing to know is the exam objectives. This Microsoft test evaluates the learner’s skills in the following areas:

Model and visualize data (45-50%);

Consume data with the use of Power BI Desktop and transform it (20-25%);

Configure dashboards, reports, and apps in Power BI Service (25-35%).

Each of these domains makes up a certain percentage of the exam content, so it is important that you cover all of them properly. If you fail to do so, you will have a difficult time answering some of the questions. Passing Microsoft 70-778 requires a lot of effort from your side, but once you are able to ace it, you will enjoy a lot of benefits.

Use only reliable and updated prep resources

If you are ready to study for the Microsoft 70-778 test, you need to first ensure that you have a detailed study plan. It should contain the days that you have allotted for your preparation process, your free time, and, of course, a list of resources to use. This is the time when you need to get your hands on the best study materials.

Fortunately, the Microsoft exams are very popular, and the Internet is literally flooded with prep tools that you can use. One of the first places to find some useful resources for this test is the Microsoft website. There you can find various books, online training videos, and paid instructor-led courses. These materials will help you cruise through all the main exam topics with ease. Another source that you should use to your advantage is Certbolt. On this platform, you can find the premium bundle for Microsoft 70-778, which comes with a study guide, 141 lectures in a video format, and over 130 practice questions with explanations. The best part is that all these tools cost only $39.97. You can even download some free braindumps and get an exam simulator for them.

The last prep tool (practice tests) is the best of all of the above if you want to evaluate the knowledge you have gained during your preparation. Try to answer as many practice questions as you can because they will help you cement your knowledge. You should also check how many questions you answered correctly because this information will help you divert your concentration to those areas that need more attention. You should start preparing for your certification exam at least a few months before its date. This way, you will have all the time that you need to fully cover all its topics and subtopics.

Conclusion

The Microsoft certification program is among the best in the world because the company offers tons of certificates that cover different domains and technologies. And Microsoft 70-778 is one of its most popular exams for good reason. If you ace this test, it will increase your value in the eyes of your employer. Having a Microsoft badge basically means that you have a good amount of experience in a particular area and that you can provide solutions like no other. Passing this certification exam will also show the recruiters that you are passionate about your career and want to move only forward.

Once you obtain a Microsoft credential, you can also apply for positions that come with a better paycheck, and this is another benefit. One important aspect that you need to know about the Microsoft 70-778 exam is that it is not for everybody. If you are someone who knows how to use Power BI tools to model and visualize data, only then you will succeed. Once you deal with this test, you should not stop there. Try to earn the certifications of further levels; each of them will only make you better at what you do.

