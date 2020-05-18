Pay using Bitcoin at your favorite casinos

Bitcoin cryptocurrency came to revolutionize traditional payment systems. It has penetrated the world of online gambling to such an extent that many casinos now include it among their payment methods.

For this reason, every day new crypto casinos appear on the scene. Are you curious about how to pay on these sites and if it’s safe? Keep reading because we will tell you everything.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a digital currency that works as a payment method. This means you can pay for many goods and services around the world easily using Bitcoin. One of its particularities is that this system doesn’t depend on banks as intermediaries for transactions.

The fact that this crypto-currency is decentralized allows transactions to be made more quickly. Furthermore, the fees are lower than those of other online payment methods.

To manage payments with this digital currency you must have a Bitcoin wallet. This is achieved by downloading the software on your computer and buying the cryptocurrency with your local currency. Also, if you’re a fan of online gambling, there are several Bitcoin casinos available.

Bitcoin Casino Online

These are online gambling sites where players can make transactions using Bitcoin. It’s worth noting that, in any region, you’ll find Bitcoin casinos that operate legally. Of course, this will depend on the laws and regulations of each country.

It’s worth knowing that, at these online gambling sites, you’ll have different variants of live and online games available. For example craps, keno, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, and many more.

Advantages of playing at Bitcoin casinos

Transactions at Bitcoin casinos are completely confidential and anonymous. You will not be asked to enter your personal or bank details.

Fees for transactions do not exist or are much lower than those charged by other payment methods.

Transactions with Bitcoin take only minutes to complete.

You can download Bitcoin wallets from your mobile device.

The security of your transactions is guaranteed.

Many Bitcoin casinos offer generous bonuses.

No matter where you are, you can register at a Bitcoin casino.

How do I pay at a casino using Bitcoin?

If you’ve decided to play at an online casino and pay with Bitcoin, there are a few steps you should take. We’ll summarize them below:

Choose a Bitcoin wallet and register your account.

Download the software to your computer to save your Bitcoins.

To obtain this cryptocurrency you must start a mining process or buy the coins from those who trade them online.

Register at a casino that accepts Bitcoin as a payment method.

On the online casino platform, go to the “Cashier” section.

You have to choose the Bitcoin as your means of depositing money on the betting site.

A URL will appear on the screen that will be for your account only.

Log in to your Bitcoin Wallet and copy the URL to the Send Bitcoin tab.

Enter the amount you want to deposit in Bitcoin and confirm the operation.

Then, in just a few minutes you’ll have the funds available to play online.

Is it safe to pay with Bitcoin?

Many people consider this innovative payment method to be one of the safest available today. This is because there are no financial institutions as intermediaries. For this reason, at no time will you have to share your identity and financial data online.

It’s important to note that all transactions made with Bitcoin are highly encrypted. This means that to make transactions with Bitcoin, a series of verifications are made to guarantee that there won’t be any inconveniences.

Therefore, transactions made for example at an online casino that accepts Bitcoin are not traceable. Anonymity prevails, and you’ll be shielded from attacks by cybercriminals dedicated to identity theft.

However, the fact that Bitcoin provides very high levels of security It doesn’t mean that you should be careless, as you should implement good practices to safeguard your money. Also, you should consider that cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, which can be detrimental to keeping your money in Bitcoin for a long time.

Make sure you choose the best casinos with Bitcoin on Xfire!

If you play online and want a reliable resource where you can get valuable and accurate information, you can check out Xfire. Their team of experts collects news, researches reviews, and prepares guides to keep you informed about everything related to the world of online casinos.

