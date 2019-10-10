Pay what you want for this legendary learn to code bundle

Bored and looking for a new hobby? Well, if you’re looking for something new to tackle, how about coding? If this sounds like something that piques your interest, you can start learning to code today. From CSS to Python to C#, this package has everything you need to dive into coding, covering a breadth of topics from expert educators.

This nine-course bundle includes a wide range of coding languages and topics to help you build a solid, practical foundation of coding knowledge.

Courses Included In The Legendary Bundle:

Google’s Go Programming Language : Explore the fundamentals of programming with this open-source, beginner-friendly language.

: Explore the fundamentals of programming with this open-source, beginner-friendly language. The Complete Front-End Web Development Course : Get an introduction to front-end development using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and more.

: Get an introduction to front-end development using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and more. Angular 7 Practical Guide : Become a better web application developer by learning this typescript-based open-source front-end web application framework developed by Google.

: Become a better web application developer by learning this typescript-based open-source front-end web application framework developed by Google. The Definitive, Step-By-Step Guide To Git Complete : Watch 69 lectures about the most widely-used and supported distributed version control system used by software engineering professionals.

: Watch 69 lectures about the most widely-used and supported distributed version control system used by software engineering professionals. Complete Java Masterclass : Master Java app development step-by-step & make your first Android apps.

: Master Java app development step-by-step & make your first Android apps. The Fundamentals of Ruby : Learn one of the easiest languages for beginners to pick up in this full-coverage introductory course.

: Learn one of the easiest languages for beginners to pick up in this full-coverage introductory course. C# Fundamentals : Learn core game programming and development concepts in C#, an object-oriented programming language.

: Learn core game programming and development concepts in C#, an object-oriented programming language. Web Scraping with Python & BeautifulSoup : Learn how to gather data from web pages using Python and BeautifulSoup in this one hour course.

: Learn how to gather data from web pages using Python and BeautifulSoup in this one hour course. Build Web Apps with React : Build your own ‘To-Do’ web app and deploy it online to use and show off to the world.

: Build your own ‘To-Do’ web app and deploy it online to use and show off to the world. The Complete Python Data Visualization Course: Master Python’s major plotting libraries and use them to create beautiful plots.

This bundle, which is valued at $1917, is adaptable for and budget as it’s available at the price of your choosing. Pay only what you want. Seriously, anything you want. If you beat the average, you’ll receive the entire bundle. If it’s below the average, you’ll still get part of the bundle. If you beat the leader’s price, you’ll get your name displayed on the leaderboard and get entered to win an awesome giveaway!

Either way, you have six days to capitalize on this offer. This is a killer offer and we wouldn’t think twice about pulling the trigger.

Pay What You Want: The Legendary Learn to Code Bundle – $65



See Deal

More Deals:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.