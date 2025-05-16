Connect with us

Get Peacock Premium for a year at just $24.99 until May 30th

Unlock a year of Peacock Premium for just $24.99 until May 30th, slashing $55 off the regular price. Dive into hits like “Poker Face” and “Wicked”—your entertainment future is here!
Peocock tv review
You’ve got a golden ticket to savings with Peacock Premium.

From now until May 30th, get a year of ad-supported streaming for just $24.99—slashing $55 off the regular price. Punch in the code SPRINGSAVINGS during checkout to unlock this bargain.

Peacock might fly under the radar, but it packs a punch with shows like “Poker Face” and “Wicked.”

Keep your entertainment fresh as Rian Johnson fills the gap “Columbo” left in your heart. And don’t miss Greg Daniels’ upcoming series “The Paper” in September.

Snag the best Peacock Plus deal of the year here

Heads up: After your year is up, the price returns to $79.99. No worries, though—just flick off auto-renew to dodge any sneaky recurring charges. Seriously, set a reminder now before you check out. Thanks us later.

Strike while the deal’s hot! Grab the special rate here and dive into a colorful world of entertainment without the headache of costly sign-ups.

Peacock: Stream TV and Movies Online, Watch Live News and Sports

