You’ve got a golden ticket to savings with Peacock Premium.

From now until May 30th, get a year of ad-supported streaming for just $24.99—slashing $55 off the regular price. Punch in the code SPRINGSAVINGS during checkout to unlock this bargain.

Peacock might fly under the radar, but it packs a punch with shows like “Poker Face” and “Wicked.”

Keep your entertainment fresh as Rian Johnson fills the gap “Columbo” left in your heart. And don’t miss Greg Daniels’ upcoming series “The Paper” in September.

Heads up: After your year is up, the price returns to $79.99. No worries, though—just flick off auto-renew to dodge any sneaky recurring charges. Seriously, set a reminder now before you check out. Thanks us later.

