Pete Davidson is reportedly heading to space in a Blue Origin flight

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Saturday Night Live star, and the new boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is gearing up to be the next celebrity passenger on a Blue Origin space flight.

According to a new report from Page Six, Davidson and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos have become somewhat familiar with each other. The two shared dinner together in January. There, sources say Davidson “got on really well with Jeff when they met.”

That same source is the one who said Davidson will be a part of a Blue Origin space flight. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it is going to happen. The details are being finalized.” There isn’t any date set for this flight, but sources say it will likely be later this year.

This won’t be the first commercial flight for Blue Origin. Bezos and his brother went to space back in July of 2021, alongside 82-year-old Wally Funk and teenager Oliver Daemen.

Image: Blue Origin

Then, a few months later in October, Star Trek legend William Shatner became the oldest person to head to the final frontier at 90 years old.

As you can probably tell, Pete Davidson doesn’t really fit in much with the previous passengers on Blue Origin’s space flights. Maybe he’s just trying to get as far away from Kanye as possible.

All jokes aside, this is an interesting development. Blue Origin’s plan has always been to sell commercial space flights as a way of funding its research. It is unclear how much Davidson will have to fork over for his seat on the Blue Origin rocket, but I would imagine it will be a pretty penny.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: