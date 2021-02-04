Phone unlock hacks you need to learn

There are many security options you can opt for your Android phone. This being pattern, face recognition, pin, or even password. Forgetting your phone password lest blame it on insomnia can happen to anyone least you expect it.

This should not give you a reason to worry since there is phone unlock hacks that you can try. The phone unlocks techniques may be helpful but may lead to the loss of essential things on your phone, such as files. This is why you need to exercise the following phone unlocking tips wisely, as explained below.

Use the forgot password option

On many Android phones, making many wrong password attempts provides you with a security question. This may be your favorite color or pet. This is why phone users should have these questions best set to unlocking assistance when need be.

If not so, your phone may require you to enter your google username ad password. The phone user should later do a password reset. Not all phones provide this option. This is why you have to be guaranteed that your device allows this kind of password recovery technique.

Bypass through applications

Through the help of a computer or a phone application installed on another phone, you can key in details about your phone and have it unlocked. However, you have to be guaranteed the application’s security.

This ensures that your phone is not installed with harmful applications or even has access to your personal information. Do a background check on the application and follow the necessary procedures for recovering your phone’s password. Use needs to be promised of the app’s legibility.

Make use of your Google account

Most people save almost every piece of information they need to their google accounts. This is the most guaranteed way to go about it since you can always retrieve the information you want to unlock Android phone. Logging into your account and requesting a password retrieval can be done at the most limited time and simple steps.

Make use of the smart lock features

Depending on the type of gadget that you are using, there are smart lock features that you can apply to unlock your device without keying in your password. This may be through drawing letters or even swiping on your phone’s screen. If you are lucky to have this on your phone, this is the easiest hack to apply.

Switch the device to safe mode

Through special keys that you can enter on your phone, switching it to safe mode makes it easier to be rebooted over and switched on. However, the user needs to use the necessary keys properly since missing one would lead to another command input.

Perform a factory reset

Erasing all data on your phone gives it the command to do away with all set security features. To avoid erasing necessary data, you should safely turn your phone into Airplane mode to unlock the Android phone.

As explained above, there are techniques one can apply to unlock a phone after forgetting the password. Since not all methods guarantee protecting data saved on the phone, it is best to research tips to prevent your data from being lost.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: