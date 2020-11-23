Pick up a copy of Death Stranding for just $20. Yes, $20.

If you ever needed a reason to try out Death Stranding, right now it’s down to just $20. And you have your choice of retailer. Whether you prefer to buy the game via Best Buy, Target, or Walmart – you have plenty of options to choose from here.

So what exactly is Death Stranding? Here’s a brief rundown from the product page: From legendary game creator, Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience for the PlayStation 4. Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time