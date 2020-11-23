Deals
Pick up a copy of Death Stranding for just $20. Yes, $20.
$20 is a perfect excuse to pick up this game.
If you ever needed a reason to try out Death Stranding, right now it’s down to just $20. And you have your choice of retailer. Whether you prefer to buy the game via Best Buy, Target, or Walmart – you have plenty of options to choose from here.
So what exactly is Death Stranding? Here’s a brief rundown from the product page: From legendary game creator, Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience for the PlayStation 4. Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time
With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more. For a review roundup of the game, click here.
At $20, you can see what all the fuss is about.
