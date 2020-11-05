Connect with us

Deals

Pick up a copy of FIFA 21 for both the PS4 and Xbox One for just $40

There are even discounts on the next-gen versions of this game.

fifa 21 deal
Image: KnowTechie

Do you like soccer (or football, whatever you call it)? Do you own a PS4 or Xbox One? If you answered yes to both these questions then you seriously need to consider picking up a copy of FIFA 21. Right now, Amazon has the game down to $40 on the PS4 and Xbox One. It typically sells for $60.

Showcase your soccer abilities in FIFA 21. Street soccer or matches in big stadiums let you choose where to play the world’s game. Featuring powerful gameplay technology, FIFA 21 lets you feel the pulse of the action, while the career mode offers you a chance to rise to stardom.

At the end of the day, it’s a soccer game. You play soccer in it. The main takeaway here is that it’s only $40 vs. the regular $60. And if this is a game that you’ve been meaning to pick up, well, now is the time. For more details, click the button below.

see at amazon

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Related Topics
Comments
Advertisement

More in Deals