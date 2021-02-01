Pick up a copy of Madden NFL 21 for just $20 ahead of Super Bowl LV

If you need a reason to pick up the latest Madden NFL 21 game, other than the Super Bowl being held later next week, you can snag the game for just $20 right now for both the PS4 and Xbox One.

The game typically sells for $60. And if you’re looking for a next-gen version of the game, you get a free copy of that game too.

$20 is by far the lowest price we’ve seen for this game to date. We’re guessing the Super Bowl has a lot to do with the discount, but hey, who’s complaining. If you’ve been meaning to cop this game, now is the time. There’s no word when this price will expire so grab at $20 while you still can.

