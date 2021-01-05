Pick up a set of Mpow’s M9 wireless earbuds for just $22

If you’re in need of a new pair of wireless earbuds but don’t want to spend over $150 on a pair of Apple’s Airpods, do yourself a favor and get the next best thing. Right now, Amazon has Mpow’s extremely popular M9 wireless earbuds down to just $22 with code MPOWM901 along with clipping the on-site coupon. They typically sell for $33.

For $22, these earbuds are packed with a ton of features you wouldn’t normally expect to find in something of this price range. You get noise cancelation, 40-hours of playtime, plus another 34 hours in the charging case, you can take calls on them, and they’re IPX8 waterproof and sweat resistant. Not bad for $22, right?

If this all sounds like your cup of tea, just note, you have until January 10 to take advantage of the coupon code. Just be sure, to get the discounted price, clip the on-site coupon, and enter code MPOWM901 at checkout to see the discount. Click the button below for more information.

