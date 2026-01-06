Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A German hacktivist just rage-quit three white supremacist websites live on stage at one of the world’s biggest hacker conferences — and yes, there was a Pink Power Ranger costume involved.

As first reported by TechCrunch, during a talk at the Chaos Communication Congress (39C3) in Hamburg, a pseudonymous hacker going by “Martha Root” remotely logged into the servers behind WhiteDate, WhiteChild, and WhiteDeal and nuked them in real time while the audience watched.

WhiteDate billed itself as “Tinder for Nazis,” WhiteChild tried to match racist sperm and egg donors, and WhiteDeal was essentially a gig marketplace for bigots, and all three are still offline.

Root didn’t just pull the plug; they also scraped and dumped a trove of WhiteDate user data, exposing how hilariously bad the site’s security was.

‼️A German hacker known as "Martha Root" dressed as a pink Power Ranger and deleted a white supremacist dating website live onstage



This happened during the recent CCC conference.



Martha had infiltrated the site, ran her own AI chatbot to extract as much information from users… pic.twitter.com/vpTEoFR8JR — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) January 2, 2026

User photos reportedly contained precise geolocation metadata, effectively leaking home addresses, and the dataset includes names, ages, bios, locations (with coordinates), race, language, and more for over 6,500 users, about 86% of whom were men.

Root mocked the sites’ operators with the line: “Imagine calling yourselves the ‘master race’ but forgetting to secure your own website.”

The admin behind the three sites confirmed the hack on X, calling it “cyberterrorism” and promising retaliation, while also claiming Root briefly deleted their X account.

Meanwhile, leak collective DDoSecrets says it has received roughly 100GB of data from the takedown, dubbed “WhiteLeaks,” and is only sharing it with vetted journalists and researchers.

Root and collaborating journalists say they have identified the real person behind the sites as a woman in Germany, though that claim has not been independently verified.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news