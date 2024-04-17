Google Pixel Buds Pro 2’s charging case could get a bigger battery

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro is undeniably one of the best “Pro” wireless earbuds for Android, with multiple sought-after features and stunning color schemes.

However, Google launched those “Pro” wireless earbuds in 2022, and they are in dire need of an upgrade. It seems Google is thinking the same, too, as according to the latest report, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 has appeared on multiple certification bodies.

A previous report already revealed that Google is apparently working on the so-called Pixel Buds Pro 2 but didn’t give any further details.

According to the latest report by 91mobiles, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 listing spotted on the UL Demko and Safety Korea provided further details.

A slightly larger battery for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case

Image: Google

If you are unfamiliar with UL Demko and Safety Korea, these are the Denmark and South Korea certification bodies, respectively.

Pixel Buds Pro 2’s appearance on these organizations’ listings indicates that the company has progressed even further with the development of the wireless earbuds, and a launch is likely imminent.

And the listings have also revealed previously unknown details.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2’s charging case has the GH8tQ model number and uses a 650mAh Li-ion battery.

In contrast, the original Pixel Buds Pro’s charging case has a 620mAh battery capacity, which offers 31 hours of playback with ANC disabled.

Unfortunately, that’s all the details the listings have provided. More than a few details about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are still unknown, but we are sure to get more as we inch closer to launch, which is likely not far away.

