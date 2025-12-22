Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google’s latest pocket supercomputer just got a lot more affordable.

The Pixel 10 – you know, the one with all the AI wizardry that promises to both organize your life and probably judge your selfies – is currently 31% off on Amazon, dropping from its usual “we think we’re Apple” price of $799 down to a much more palatable $549.

And yes, there’s an extra coupon code involved. To save you some time, use promo code PIXEL10 at checkout and score an extra $100 off.

Google Pixel 10 4.3 $799.00 $549.00 The Google Pixel 10 brings a 6.3-inch Actua display, fast-charging 24+ hour battery, and an advanced triple rear camera, all wrapped around Google's new Gemini AI assistant so your phone feels smarter instead of just busier. What We Like: Gemini AI baked into everything

Triple camera that actually nails photos

Fast-charging battery that survives real days

Clean, unlocked Android with long support Check Availability

What’s the big deal with Pixel 10?

The Pixel 10 continues Google’s tradition of making phones that take stupidly good photos while giving you the cleanest Android experience possible.

This 2025 model packs their latest Gemini AI Assistant, which is like having a tiny, slightly neurotic genius living in your pocket that actually responds faster than your human friends.

The 6.3″ Actua display manages to be both beautiful and practical – bright enough to see outdoors but not so power-hungry that your battery dies before lunch.

Speaking of which, Google claims “24+ hour battery” which in human terms means “probably all day if you don’t actually use the phone much.” But the fast-charging is legitimately impressive.

Photography remains Pixel’s superpower, with the advanced triple rear camera system capturing everything from dramatic landscapes to your cat’s judgmental stare with stunning clarity.

Night Sight still makes your after-dark photos look better than your actual eyeballs could see.

Image: KnowTechie

Key Takeaways

Save a massive $250 on Google’s flagship phone (that’s 31% off) – the biggest discount we’ve seen on the 2025 model

on Google’s flagship phone (that’s 31% off) – the biggest discount we’ve seen on the 2025 model Use coupon code “PIXEL10” at checkout for the full discount – don’t miss this step or you’ll be sad

at checkout for the full discount – don’t miss this step or you’ll be sad Gemini AI Assistant actually makes AI useful instead of just creepy, handling everything from call screening to real-time translation

actually makes AI useful instead of just creepy, handling everything from call screening to real-time translation The camera system continues to be the reason to buy a Pixel – it makes even your boring photos look professional

continues to be the reason to buy a Pixel – it makes even your boring photos look professional 128GB storage is enough for most humans who don’t hoard 4K videos of their children’s entire soccer careers

The unlocked model works with virtually any carrier, so you’re not trapped in a relationship more complicated than your last three dating app disasters.

Look, smartphone prices have gotten ridiculous. When the “budget” option is still $799, something’s broken in the matrix.

This deal brings the Pixel 10 back to what flagship phones used to cost before we all collectively lost our minds and started paying mortgage-sized installments for pocket rectangles.

Don’t forget that coupon code “PIXEL10” at checkout – it’s the digital equivalent of the secret handshake that gets you into the “I didn’t pay full price for my premium smartphone” club.

Google Pixel 10 4.3 $799.00 $549.00 The Google Pixel 10 brings a 6.3-inch Actua display, fast-charging 24+ hour battery, and an advanced triple rear camera, all wrapped around Google's new Gemini AI assistant so your phone feels smarter instead of just busier.

