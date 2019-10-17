Play 400 classic 8-bit games anywhere you go with this $20 console

Truth be told, the old school Nintendo Game Boy was arguably one of the greatest portable gaming system ever made, but yours is likely long gone. Thankfully, you have options, like this little guy.

The Gamebud portable gaming console will transport you back to those glory days, and even comes preloaded with 400 classic 8-bit games that you can play literally anywhere.

The Gamebud is roughly the size of a smartphone, so it fits easily into any bag and even most pockets, allowing you to quickly jump into your favorite 8-bit game whether you’re in-between classes or waiting in line to grab a coffee.

Enjoy up to three hours of gaming on the go thanks to its built-in rechargeable battery, or connect the GameBud to your TV with the included AV cable for a night of retro nostalgia with your friends. Never before has such a massive library of amazing games been collected in an intuitive, portable package like Gamebud.

Normally the GameBud sells for $74.99, but right now you can save 73% and get one for just $19.99. That’s a serious discount and we wouldn’t think twice about scooping this up. There’s not much too gamble here. Click here to get yours.

