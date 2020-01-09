The Plus500 app (Android or iOS) makes it possible for legal-age traders to buy and sell CFDs on a range of financial assets. Contracts for Difference are high-risk, derivatives trading instruments. In 2017, an estimated 76.4% of retail CFD traders lost money, making this form of trading better suited to traders with a higher risk tolerance. Plus500 allows the trading of various asset categories like Options, ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), Digital Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Forex. Plus500 offers 0% commissions on trades, with competitive spreads, and an easy-to-use trading platform. Registered traders can access the free demo account at Plus500 at zero-risk, with virtual capital, under simulated real-world trading conditions.

Plus500 operates under trademark to Plus500 Ltd, with subsidiaries Plus500UK Ltd (FCA FRN 509 909), Plus 500CY Ltd (CySEC # 250/14), Plus500AU Pty Ltd (AFSL #417727 ASIC), and Plus500SG Pte Ltd (UEN 201422211Z), MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore). All trading is safe and secure, with SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption, firewall protection, and account verification procedures in place. Additional security is offered with client money protection via segregated accounts (FCA regulations), and Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), with protections of up to £85,000 per person per firm, in the event of a liquidation. This trading brokerage sponsors Atletico de Madrid FC and the Plus500 Brumbies.

CFD Trading on a Wide Range of Instruments

Among others, clients can trade CFDs on thousands of instruments, notably stocks, Bitcoin, and currency pairs. These include CFDs on the following share options: Nio, Tullow Oil, Aurora Cannabis, Tesla, Apple, and Amazon. Commodities CFDs include: Copper, Natural Gas, Gold, Oil, Palladium, Lean Hogs, Gasoline, and Platinum. Cryptocurrency CFDs include the following: IOTA, Ripple, Litecoin, Ethereum, NEO, Ethereum/Bitcoin, and more. Indices CFDs include US-Tech 100, Italy 40, UK 100, USA 30, Hong Kong 50, Germany 30, ASX 200, and others. Forex CFD trading options include the likes of the following: EUR/CHF, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/CAD, GBP/USD, and other major, minor, and exotic currency pairs.

Buy and Sell CFDs on Mobile

The Plus500 App offers a user-friendly, intuitive platform for traders to buy and sell CFDs on all of the aforementioned financial instruments. Traders can monitor the price movements of each of these financial instruments in real time, with trader sentiments indicating the percentage of buyers and sellers for individual assets, live statistics on pricing over 5 minutes, 60 minutes, or one day, high/low prices and other important pricing information. Each of the real-time charts is provided to traders free of charge, with 24/7 professional support at the ready. With stocks, traders can get stock market quotes and indexes which are all displayed under Plus500 quotes. With crypto CFDs, leverage of 1:2 is available with trades beginning as little as £100 able to enjoy £200 worth of capital.

With cryptocurrency CFDs, traders have many benefits over traditional crypto purchases, notably no special wallets or exchange accounts needed. With CFDs, traders are simply purchasing a contract which facilitates the buying or selling of crypto CFDs. Additional protections are afforded in the form of trailing stops and stop loss orders, to mitigate risks with these volatile financial instruments. Since crypto CFDs trade 24/7, registered clients needn’t be concerned about weekend interruptions of trading activity. It is important to point out that with CFD trading on any of the financial instruments at Plus500, no ownership rights of assets are conferred at any point. The CFDs simply mirror the price movements of the underlying assets as contracts, which can be bought or sold. Plus500 offers full trading features in demo mode on all of these underlying assets, with the option to switch to real money mode at any time.

