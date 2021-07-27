Popular types of live stream videos for audiences right now

In the new age of the internet, people are switching from conventional television to alternative forms of video entertainment. These come in the form of video streaming platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and one of the more recent up-and-coming stars, TikTok.

These platforms have enabled viewers to watch live stream videos in a variety of ways for over a decade, and are constantly increasing in popularity worldwide. There are a wide variety of live streaming platforms available online, showing videos covering everything from music and sports to gaming, cooking, and many more to cater to a range of interests.

Music Artists Resorting To Live Streaming

Over the past year, music artists have had to search for alternatives to performing live. There has been a surge of musicians streaming their music live through platforms such as YouTube in order to keep their fans up to date with their latest songs. Artists have been playing their music on the other side of a camera for the best part of a year, and it has really helped those who would regularly attend these live events feel as if they are back at them.

As people had to resort to live streams to watch their favorite artists and bands, this form of entertainment has proved itself in how effective the internet can be in generating large audiences to come together and support music acts. It’s clear that live music streams have many benefits and is one that will definitely continue to be successful when a time of staying indoors is so important.

Online Slot Game Streaming

As well as not being able to hit the concerts, many gamblers turned to online casinos for their gaming requirements over the past year. Twitch – founded in 2011, is a well-known platform that many casino fans have utilized to share their online casino gameplay experiences.

Viewers of the live streams benefit as they get an understanding of different online casinos, what games they entail and how they can be used so that they are ensured for a good gaming experience when they play themselves. The live streams are also beneficial for those watching as they get to see how the various bonuses work through the streamer’s actions, meaning they know which bonuses to look out for and make use of before they sign up.

For adults over the world who are looking for the latest casino live streams, there are a number of popular online slot game streamers right now. Online slot games have been growing in popularity for a long time, even more so in recent times as traditional venues such as land-based casinos have been closed. It is no wonder that with this, live streams of gamers playing popular online slot titles have also increased significantly.

Live Stream Travel Q&A’s

YouTube is the home of live stream videos, filled with various different topics – one being travel Q&A’s. Travelers around the world answer questions posted by fans for advice and tips on their travels and vacations. As more people consider leaving their 9-5 job to go and explore the world, these particular live streams have proved very popular in recent years for those looking for the best advice on their new adventures.

These videos give the viewers insight into what it is like to travel, with the vlogger answering their questions in real-time without carefully planning their answer in advance to make their lifestyle seem more appealing. This shows that their answers are accurate and honest so that viewers can benefit from their livestream as much as possible.

The New Art Of TikTok

The new player on the scene of live video streaming is TikTok, an unconventional form of art that is sweeping the globe. Users are posting videos in the millions every day, and with over 1.5 billion active users of the platform, it is becoming increasingly one of the most used social media apps. With users posting everything from lip-syncing music videos, hilariously silly dances, and micro-content videos.

A ‘For You’ page was introduced to the app so that content based on your likes is shown, so your preferences are catered for. With the vast majority of its users being under 35 years old, it is a live stream video platform that many youngsters over the globe have been getting involved in over the past year.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: