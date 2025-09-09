A fresh leak is spilling the tea on the upcoming Powerbeats Fit, and honestly? We’re kinda here for it.

These sporty little buds are reportedly dropping with a bonkers 30-hour total battery life that’ll make your current earbuds weep into their charging cases.

The leaked renders show four colorways that scream “I definitely work out” (even if you don’t): orange, gray, black, and pink.

Each earbud is supposedly good for 7 hours solo, which means you could literally marathon every Marvel movie and still have juice left over.

I know this isn't the Apple leak you wanted today, but c'est la vie. The colorways here are Spark Orange, Gravel Gray, Jet Black, and Power Pink. pic.twitter.com/P0lfxPzNMH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 9, 2025

Under the hood, these bad boys are rocking Apple’s H1 chip—the same silicon powering the $200 Beats Fit Pro. That means you’re getting the good stuff: active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and IPX4 water resistance for when your workout gets real sweaty.

The most interesting upgrade? Four customizable ear tip sizes instead of the usual three. Because apparently, ears are complicated, and Beats finally figured that out.

The Waiting Game

Here’s the buzzkill: we’re looking at a Fall 2025 release window, according to Apple’s trailer breadcrumbs.

Don’t expect these at the iPhone 17 event either—word is Apple’s too busy cooking up AirPods Pro fitness upgrades to steal their own thunder.

No word yet on pricing, wireless charging, or case dimensions. But with 30-hour battery life? These might just dethrone whatever’s currently living in your gym bag.

