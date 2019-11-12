Powerful devices calls for powerful charging

You may or may not have noticed it, but the way that we charge our portable devices is slowly changing. That’s because many of the chargers that we use are now “Fast Chargers”, and the reason that we’re using more powerful chargers is that many of the portable devices that we use are using more power. One of the devices where it’s most prevalent is smartphones.

Competition Everywhere

Smartphones are one of the tech devices that receive the most attention each year, and this mostly because it’s the most accessible and easy to use tech device. It’s also because smartphones are so useful to use whether it comes to work, school or entertainment purposes.

Since it’s the most anticipated tech device each year, it’s why tech companies such as Apple, Samsung, Google, and others invest so much to make sure that their phones are ready for what the competition has to offer. Even the smaller brands such as Sony and LG put quite a lot of effort with their phones because they know they still hold at least some foothold in the marketplace.

However, there is a brand that has grown quite a lot over recent years and has found its way into T-Mobile, and that would be OnePlus.

Advances Each Year

So, with all these brands competing against each other, there are many commonalities between all the phones that they release, and that would be the fact that their phones are going to feature the latest in tech. When it comes to Android phones, each year they’re always to be using the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, and for iPhones, Apple always uses a new Bionic processor. It doesn’t just stop there.

New phones have started to use better screens, with most of them now using an OLED display and we’re getting to the point where using an LCD panel on a phone is going to be a large flaw for a phone. Phones are also using more RAM they’re starting to use more RAM than most people have with their computers. Just take the Samsung Galaxy S10, Note and the OnePlus 7 Pro as an example. Each of those can have 12GB of RAM depending on what version you get.

Cameras are another focal point of owning a phone, and it’s one of the specs that’s advertised the most once a new phone is announced, and that can be said about Apple’s new iPhone 11. They’re marketing their three-camera set-up like there’s no tomorrow. If you take a look at smartphone reviews, such as the Youtuber MKBHD, you’ll notice that when it comes to reviewing a phone, the camera is one of the spaces that have the most time spent on it.

Two other specs that will become more common with smartphones is the use of a higher refresh rate for screens the use of 5G. Higher refresh rates for screens such as 90Hz or 120Hz are great, they make phones faster to use and everything is more snappy. Then there’s 5G and even though 5G is still in its infancy because not many phones are compatible to use 5G and the infrastructure for 5G is just starting, it’s going to be more common in the future as it’s quite a lot faster than 4G.

More Power but at What Cost?

With all that said, about why smartphones are given the most notice, all the specifications that we’ve gone over have one main thing in common. They all rely heavily on battery power, and because of that, batteries have gotten larger over time.

My first phone, the Samsung Impression, a phone with one of that slide our keyboards had a 1,000mAh battery. Now we’ve got phones that use 4,000mAh batteries. With the use of larger batteries, you’re able to experience the high-end features, but it takes longer to charge your phone. However, that’s why fast charging is becoming the standard among portable devices, with not just smartphones, but also laptops and tablets are using it, too.

Most people, especially Android smartphone users are going to be most familiar with Quick Charge, as most of them come with a Quick Charge wall charger. Even though Quick Charge is fast, it can’t be used for laptops or tablets. The best solution for charging as a whole is using USB-C Power Delivery.

The USB-C port is a common port that took the place of the Micro-USB port and for good reasons. It’s able to transfer more power, transfer files faster, has reversible sides and now it’s able to be used for multiple types of devices.

There are now many laptops that use a USB-C PD port if a laptop does not use a USB-C port for charging that can put potential buyers off from purchasing the laptop.

The Advances of PD

Just take a look at Microsoft’s newest laptops, the Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and the Surace Laptop 3. All of these devices are using a USB-C PD port to charge from. An integral part of Power Delivery is how it can be used to charge both smartphone and laptops, as most laptops have a 30W or higher charging speed requirement, you can use the same 30W charger to also charge your smartphone. To top it off, even the iPhone X and onwards can be charged using a USB-C PD port, all you’ll need is a C to Lightning cable.

It’s also the improvements the PD chargers themselves are going through that make it have a better user experience. There are Gallium Nitride chips that are used with PD chargers, and if you’ve been on Amazon looking for PD chargers, then you may have noticed that some of them may say “GaN PD Charger” or similar. These types of chargers are smaller, while still outputting quite a lot of power. This is done by having the chip inside the charger replace many parts inside and you get one piece doing the work of many.

Another cool improvement with PD is that some PD chargers use two USB-C ports. If you’re charging two devices at once with the USB-C ports, each port may be able to output 18W only, but if you’re only charging a single device with the PD charger, then the single port will output 36W. So you get to choose how much power you want to use depending on what device you’re charging.

Overall, tech is becoming more portable and with portability comes the usage of a built-in battery that requires recharging. Having powerful devices that you can take anywhere with you is a must now, but the charging tech has to be on par with the power consumption. Not only that, with Power Delivery, you can use all these powerful devices on the go without having to worry about bringing specific chargers for each device.

