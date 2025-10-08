Deals
Prime Day: Save up to 54% on iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands
Hold onto your wallets! CASETiFY, Best Buy, and Amazon are slashing prices by up to 54% on iPhone and Apple Watch accessories during Prime Big Deal Days.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Prime Big Deal Days just got messier for your wallet.
CASETiFY dropped discounts across its entire catalog, and some of these cuts hurt. We’re seeing up to 54% off cases that protect phones from 8.2-foot drops.
Best Buy and Amazon joined the chaos. The Mirror Case for iPhone 14 Pro plummeted to $32.99—half what it cost yesterday.
Impact Cases with military-grade testing? Down to $39.99. Even the fancy Italian leather Apple Watch bands got slashed.
The discounts range from 20% to 54% depending on which model catches your eye. MagSafe cases, SpongeBob collabs, faux leather options—they all took a hit.
Here’s every deal worth checking before Prime Big Deal Days ends:
- CASETiFY – Mirror Case with MagSafe for Apple iPhone 14 Pro – Silver with Black Bumper – 54% off, ~$71.65~ $32.99 (Best Buy)
- CASETiFY – Impact Case with MagSafe for Apple iPhone 15 Pro – Black Kingsnake – 44% off, ~$71.23~ $39.99 (Best Buy)
- The Push-In Case – Black – 36% off, ~$37.50~ $24.00 (CASETiFY)
- 2-in-1 Italian Leather Band – Black, Apple Watch Series 7-9 (41mm) – 34% off, ~$90.91~ $60.00 (CASETiFY)
- CASETiFY – Impact Case with MagSafe for Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max – Clear/Black – 33% off, ~$71.49~ $47.99 (Best Buy)
- CASETiFY – Impact Case with MagSafe for Apple iPhone 15 Plus – Clear/Black – 33% off, ~$71.49~ $47.99 (Best Buy)
- CASETiFY – Rope Cross-body Phone Strap Compatible with Most Cell Phone Devices – Peri Purple/Reflective – 30% off, ~$41.99~ $29.39 (Best Buy)
- Coolman Speshpods – AirPods Pro – 30% off, ~$45.71~ $32.00 (CASETiFY)
- CASETiFY x SpongeBob iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 13 Puffy Case – Teal (Squidward) – 30% off, ~$51.43~ $36.00 (CASETiFY)
- CASETiFY x SpongeBob iPhone 12 Puffy Case – Yellow (Spongebob) – 30% off, ~$51.43~ $36.00 (CASETiFY)
- Titanium 3-Link Band – Natural Titanium, Apple Watch Series 7-9 (41mm) – 30% off, ~$240.00~ $168.00 (CASETiFY)
- CASETiFY x SpongeBob iPhone 12 Pro, 13 Pro Max Puffy Case – Teal (Squidward) – 28% off, ~$55.56~ $40.00 (CASETiFY)
- Jon Burgerman Heart Collectible Earbuds Case – AirPods Pro – 28% off, ~$55.56~ $40.00 (CASETiFY)
- CASETiFY Compact iPhone 15 Pro Max Case – Fruit Stickers, Clear Black – 27% off, ~$46.00~ $33.60 (Amazon)
- CASETiFY – Essentials Ripple Case with MagSafe for Apple iPhone 15 Pro – Oat, White, Black – 24% off, ~$61.99~ $46.99 (Best Buy)
- The Stick-It Case™ – White, iPhone 15 Pro – 24% off, ~$42.00~ $32.00 (CASETiFY)
- CASETiFY Compact iPhone 16 Pro Max Case – Black Kingsnake, Clear Black – 23% off, ~$46.00~ $35.69 (Amazon)
- CASETiFY Compact iPhone 15 Pro Max Case – Wild Squill Flowers, Clear Black – 20% off, ~$42.00~ $33.60 (Amazon)
- CASETiFY BioVeg iPhone 16 Faux Leather Case – Black – 20% off, ~$70.00~ $56.00 (Amazon)
- CASETiFY BioVeg iPhone 16 Plus Faux Leather Case – Black – 20% off, ~$70.00~ $56.00 (Amazon)
CASETiFY’s Impact line survives 109 drop tests during manufacturing. The EcoShock material blends plant-based plastics with recycled case fragments. Your new armor might contain pieces of someone else’s retired protection.
MagSafe works across most of these models. Wireless charging happens without removing anything. Cases rated for 8.2-foot drops protect against most bathroom mishaps and sidewalk fumbles.
Prime Big Deal Days wrap soon. Grab what your phone needs before discounts vanish. Also, don’t forget that some of these come from Best Buy, and their deals end on 10/12, so you have plenty of options to choose from.
If you have Amazon Prime and want to buy popular holiday gifts or everyday stuff, October 7-8, 2025 is a great time to shop.
Editors’ Recommendations:
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.