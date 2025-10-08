Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Prime Big Deal Days just got messier for your wallet.

CASETiFY dropped discounts across its entire catalog, and some of these cuts hurt. We’re seeing up to 54% off cases that protect phones from 8.2-foot drops.

Best Buy and Amazon joined the chaos. The Mirror Case for iPhone 14 Pro plummeted to $32.99—half what it cost yesterday.

Impact Cases with military-grade testing? Down to $39.99. Even the fancy Italian leather Apple Watch bands got slashed.

The discounts range from 20% to 54% depending on which model catches your eye. MagSafe cases, SpongeBob collabs, faux leather options—they all took a hit.

Here’s every deal worth checking before Prime Big Deal Days ends:

CASETiFY’s Impact line survives 109 drop tests during manufacturing. The EcoShock material blends plant-based plastics with recycled case fragments. Your new armor might contain pieces of someone else’s retired protection.

MagSafe works across most of these models. Wireless charging happens without removing anything. Cases rated for 8.2-foot drops protect against most bathroom mishaps and sidewalk fumbles.

Prime Big Deal Days wrap soon. Grab what your phone needs before discounts vanish. Also, don’t forget that some of these come from Best Buy, and their deals end on 10/12, so you have plenty of options to choose from.

