Prime Day: Apple’s AirPods Pro is down to $190, lowest price to date

This is not a drill. Amazon Prime Day brings Apple’s latest AirPods Pro down to one of its lowest prices of the year. The new AirPods Pro costs $249 on Apple’s website. For a limited time, Amazon has them down to just $190. They normally sell for $249 so you’re seeing about $60 in savings. Hey, that’s better than nothing.

Apple’s AirPods Pro offers active noise cancellation for immersive sound. Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you. A more customizable fit for all-day comfort. Sweat- and water-resistant. All in a super light, in-ear headphone that’s easy to set up with all your Apple devices.

With this being an exclusive Prime Day deal, the obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

