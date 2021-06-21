Prime Day: Get a 256GB Samsung microSD card for just a measly $26

Alright folks, if you’re looking to stock up on flash storage, Prime Day has a deal for you. Right now, Amazon is blowing out these 256GB microSD cards for just $26 a pop. They usually sell for $50 each. If you need something bigger, the 512GB option is down to $62 (typically $100).

Whether you need one of these for your digital camera, Nintendo Switch, or practically anything that required a microSD card – chances are you’re eventually going to need one of these down the line. So you might as well get one on the cheap as opposed to paying the full price later.

With this being an exclusive Prime Day deal, the obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.