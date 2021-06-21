Prime Day: Grab a new OnePlus 8 for only $350 right now

If you’ve been waiting until Prime Day to upgrade your smartphone, Amazon has a killer deal on the OnePlus 8. It’s a staggering 50% off, so you can get last year’s flagship device for only $350.

Yes, $350. I felt I had to mention that again because that’s an insanely low price for the Snapdragon 865 powered OnePlus 8. The triple-camera system isn’t quite as refined as this year’s OnePlus 9, but it will do the job nicely, especially if you side-load the GCam port onto it.

For the cash, you can’t get a 6.55-inch AMOLED anywhere else, and OnePlus has a reputation for quality devices. 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage round out the specs, and the 4,300 mAh battery with warp charge gives you all-day power with speedy recharging.

We want you to know that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.