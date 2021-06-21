Deals
Prime Day: Grab a new OnePlus 8 for only $350 right now
That’s $350, in case you were wondering
If you’ve been waiting until Prime Day to upgrade your smartphone, Amazon has a killer deal on the OnePlus 8. It’s a staggering 50% off, so you can get last year’s flagship device for only $350.
Yes, $350. I felt I had to mention that again because that’s an insanely low price for the Snapdragon 865 powered OnePlus 8. The triple-camera system isn’t quite as refined as this year’s OnePlus 9, but it will do the job nicely, especially if you side-load the GCam port onto it.
For the cash, you can’t get a 6.55-inch AMOLED anywhere else, and OnePlus has a reputation for quality devices. 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage round out the specs, and the 4,300 mAh battery with warp charge gives you all-day power with speedy recharging.
We want you to know that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Prime Day: Samsung’s Galaxy S21 5G is discounted down to $600
- Prime Day: This Nintendo Switch Lite deal includes a free 128GB microSD card
- Prime Day: Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is down just $45
- Prime Day: Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick is down to an unbelievable $25
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.