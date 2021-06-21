Prime Day: iRobot’s $499 Braava Jet robot mop is down to $299

Mopping your floors can be a daunting weekly chore. Do yourself a favor and leave that work to a robot. Right now, Amazon Prime Day brings a huge discount to iRobot’s Braava Jet m6 robot mop. Right now it’s discounted down to just $299. It typically sells for $499.

The Braava jet m6 is the ultimate cleaning device, and mops just as you would. Coffee spill on the floor? Children trekking in mud? The m6 can target specific areas within rooms for the best cleaning experience. The Braava jet mops like you would. You can tell it where & when to clean, & Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes & kitchen grease. Click the button below for more details.

For $299, this puppy is all yours. With this being an exclusive Prime Day deal, the obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.